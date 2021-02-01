Pure Lubrication is New LE Distributor in United Kingdom

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubrication Engineers has announced Pure Lubrication as its new authorized distributor supplying LE products throughout the United Kingdom. The Pure team is known for providing outstanding service, working closely with customers to overcome their own unique lubrication challenges, and offering sustainable solutions. Now, they have the added benefit of offering LE's specialized, high-performance lubricants and full circle of reliability solutions.

Pure's relationship with LE allows it to address the needs of many industries, including marine, food and beverage, cement, wastewater treatment, and power generation. With demands on productivity being pushed further in nearly every type of business, it is essential that customers have lubrication solutions that meet these tough requirements.

"Pure Lubrication brings a knowledge of lubricants and reliability that fits well with the philosophy of how Lubrication Engineers delivers results for our customers," said John Turner, LE's vice president of international operations. "In addition to their industry experience, the Pure team is focused on servicing their customers and building relationships."

Lubrication Engineers and Pure Lubrication share a single objective: To ensure that their customers' equipment - and thereby their business - runs more smoothly.

"We are delighted to be working with Lubrication Engineers, an innovative company that shares our vision, our values and offers the reliable lubrication solutions that industry demands," said Andrew Samuel, chairman of Pure Lubrication.

By offering LE products, Pure is in a better position to help its customers keep their equipment running at maximum productivity, driving down operating costs.

"No matter what the industry, working in partnership with LE enables Pure to offer leading edge products that enhance reliability, reduce maintenance and increase efficiency and productivity," said Simon Campbell, managing director at Pure.

Pure Lubrication (http://www.purelubrication.co.uk) focuses on providing latest technology lubricants and award-winning lubrication management solutions supported by expert technical advice from a team with more than 200 years of lubrication experience collectively. We understand the challenges faced by our customers, offering added value solutions through premium quality lubricants and equipment and a unique level of service.

Lubrication Engineers (http://www.LElubricants.com) offers a complete line of lubrication reliability products as well as a comprehensive line of enhanced industrial and automotive lubricants manufactured at its plant in Wichita, KS. LE lubricants are formulated from high-quality base oils and proprietary additives, ensuring they exceed the performance of ordinary oils and greases. LE operates under an ISO 9001 Certified Quality System.