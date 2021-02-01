Adam Slatniske Grants Pro Bono Dental Work to Underprivileged Local Patients

Dentist Adam Slatniske proud to provide pro bono services to those in need but struggling to access care.



NEW WINDSOR, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / FA celebrated local dentist currently based in Carroll County, Maryland, Adam Slatniske is well known for his charitable nature. Slatniske has previously helped run blood drives, supported nearby senior living facilities, participated in domestic violence awareness activities, and volunteered with a nonprofit transportation program providing travel to medical appointments, faith activities, and more.



Carroll County-based dentist Adam has also lent invaluable professional support to underprivileged members of the community requiring vital dental care by providing pro bono services to those most in need.



"Since graduating from Nova Southeastern Dental School in South Florida, I've been committed to providing pro bono professional services to those in need but struggling to afford care," explains dedicated public servant and dentist Adam Slatniske, speaking from his home in New Windsor, Maryland.



Soon after qualifying as a dentist, Adam Slatniske quickly began to use his newly acquired skills to grant pro bono dental work to the HIV/AIDS and low-income communities. In the years since, Slatniske has remained committed to supporting those in need of care but struggling or otherwise unable to access it, whether as a result of poor health, financial difficulties, or for one or more other reasons tied to their present circumstances.

Having relocated back to Maryland following his studies in Florida, for example, in his practice, Adam Slatniske was, at that time, one of the only dentists in the area to put the special care needed into providing treatment to the mentally and physically disabled, pro bono or otherwise, he reports.Sadly, not long after settling into his Carroll County practice, Slatniske's grandfather suffered a stroke that paralyzed his right side.Despite his professional commitments, pro bono work, and other charitable and volunteer efforts, Slatniske didn't think twice, he says, before selflessly promising to help nurse his beloved grandfather back to health. Twice a week, in fact, Adam made the two-hour round trip from his home to his grandfather's in order to help with his crucial physical therapy.Adam Slatniske is also proud to have worked alongside Give Kids a Smile, providing underserved children with free oral health care.Born and raised in Carroll County, Maryland, dedicated public servant and dentist Adam Slatniske is a graduate of South Carroll High School, Washington College-from where he holds a bachelor's degree in biology-and Nova Southeastern Dental School in South Florida.Further to his professional, pro bono, and other charitable endeavors, Adam Slatniskeenjoys spending time with his close friends and family, fishing, sailing, and hiking. Adam Slatniske currently resides in the historic town of New Windsor, Maryland, around 30 minutes from where he grew up in nearby Sykesville. Sykesville, Maryland, lies 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of Washington D.C. and was once famously named as Coolest Small Town in America by Budget Travel magazine.

