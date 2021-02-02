Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $58.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $50.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $60.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $201.2 million, or $4.67 per diluted share, compared to $192.7 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 4.4% dollar increase. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2021. Highlights Continued solid financial performance in the fourth quarter: Net income of $58.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $58.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share Return on average assets of 1.34% and efficiency ratio of 47.19% Return on average equity of 9.29%, and return on (non-GAAP) tangible equity of 16.40%

Robust organic deposit growth of 17.27% in 2020 Substantial liquidity, with cash and securities representing approximately 16.74% of total assets

Strong capital levels with an estimated total capital ratio of 13.32%, leverage ratio of 9.12%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.60%

Continued solid credit metrics with nonperforming assets of 0.29% of total assets and provision for loan losses of $3.9 million "These fourth quarter results mark a strong finish to a challenging year," said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. "Looking back on 2020, I am proud of how our teams rose to the occasion to support our customers and communities amidst great uncertainty. This disciplined execution of our granular community banking model, coupled with our resilient credit culture, resulted in solid full-year net income of $201.2 million." Brooks continued, "We begin this new year in a position of strength with healthy credit metrics, strong capital levels, and substantial liquidity. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution and shareholder value creation. Our company operates in some of the most attractive markets in the country, and our experienced teams are well-positioned to seize opportunities and win new business as the economic recovery accelerates across our footprint."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income was $132.8 million for fourth quarter 2020 compared to $128.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 and $132.0 million for third quarter 2020. The increase in net interest income from the linked quarter and prior year was primarily due to decreased funding costs which more than offset decreased purchase accounting accretion. The quarter ended December 31, 2020 includes $6.8 million of acquired loan accretion compared to $7.2 million in third quarter 2020 and $10.8 million in fourth quarter 2019.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $2.1 billion and totaled $15.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $13.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased $521.3 million from $14.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase from the prior year was primarily related to increased average loan balances including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and mortgage warehouse loans, as well as an increase in average interest-bearing deposits with correspondent banks due to significant deposit growth during 2020. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to increased average mortgage warehouse loans as well as average interest-bearing deposit balances.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 4.90% for fourth quarter 2019 and 4.04% for third quarter 2020. The decrease from the prior year was due primarily to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, decreased loan accretion, and the addition of lower yielding PPP loans to the portfolio. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to lower loan, taxable securities and interest-bearing deposit yields. Average loan yield, net of all accretion, decreased eight (8) basis points from the linked quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 0.73% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 1.54% for fourth quarter 2019 and 0.77% for third quarter 2020. The decrease from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to lower rates offered on our deposit products, as well as rate decreases on short-term FHLB advances and other debt.

The net interest margin was 3.42% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.81% for fourth quarter 2019 and 3.52% for third quarter 2020. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, was 3.40% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.79% for fourth quarter 2019 and 3.48% for third quarter 2020. The net interest margin excluding all loan accretion was 3.24% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.49% in fourth quarter 2019 and 3.32% for third quarter 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the lower asset yields, increased liquidity and a decrease of $4.0 million in loan accretion income offset by the lower cost of funds of interest bearing liabilities. The eight (8) basis point decrease in the net interest margin excluding all loan accretion from the linked quarter is a result of lower asset yields for the fourth quarter in addition to excess liquidity which negatively impacted the margin by three (3) basis points, offset by slightly lower cost of funds of interest bearing liabilities for the quarter. Noninterest Income Total noninterest income increased $1.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 and decreased $5.3 million compared to third quarter 2020.

The increase from the prior year primarily reflects an increase of $4.9 million in mortgage banking revenue. The increase was offset by decreases of $476 thousand in services charges on deposits and $954 thousand in other noninterest income. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 reflects a $1.3 million gain on sale of trust business, which was sold in October 2019. Mortgage banking revenue was higher in fourth quarter 2020 compared to prior year due to increased mortgage origination and refinance activity resulting from the low interest rate environment during the year over year period. It was also impacted by continued volatility in the market during the quarter, which resulted in fair value losses on our derivative hedging instruments of $4.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 loss of $675 thousand. The decrease in service charge income relates to lower transaction volumes of non-sufficient funds that have been impacted by the pandemic. The decrease in other noninterest income is primarily due to decreases of $1.7 million in interchange income as a result of the Durbin amendment becoming effective for the Company starting third quarter 2020, as well as a decrease in swap dealer income, offset by an increase of $1.0 million in mortgage warehouse fees.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects a decrease of $6.0 million in mortgage banking revenue offset by an increase of $723 thousand in other noninterest income. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue from the linked quarter is primarily due to rate increases during fourth quarter 2020 which resulted in the losses on derivative hedging instruments, as noted above, compared to third quarter 2020 gain of $982 thousand, as well as slightly less volume quarter over quarter. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to increased mortgage warehouse fees, swap dealer income and acquired loan recoveries. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense decreased $5.1 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 and increased $1.8 million compared to third quarter 2020.

The decrease in noninterest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019 is due primarily to decreases of $5.3 million in acquisition expenses and $741 thousand in other noninterest expense offset by an increase of $580 thousand in FDIC assessment. Acquisition expense was elevated fourth quarter 2019 for investment banking fees paid related to a terminated merger. The decrease in other noninterest expense is primarily due to lower deposit related expenses and auto and travel expenses. The FDIC assessment was impacted by the bank becoming a large institution under regulatory guidelines, effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in higher assessment costs. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to increases of $493 thousand in professional fees and $1.0 million in other noninterest expense. The increase in professional fees is due to higher model validation expenses during the fourth quarter. Other noninterest expense was higher compared to the linked quarter primarily due to increased charitable contributions, business entertainment, and loan and deposit related expenses. In addition, fourth quarter 2020 noninterest expense included unusual expenses related to an accrual for employee paid time off and certain contract terminations totaling $1.3 million. Provision for Loan Loss As provided to financial institutions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) enacted on March 27, 2020 and as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 signed into law on December 27, 2020, the Company elected to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard and has continued its consistent application of the incurred loss method for estimating its allowance for loan losses and provision for 2020. The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard as of January 1, 2021.

Provision for loan loss was $3.9 million for fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $2.3 million compared to $1.6 million for fourth quarter 2019 and a decrease of $3.7 million compared to $7.6 million for third quarter 2020. Provision expense is elevated in the fourth and third quarter 2020 primarily due to general provision expense for economic factors related to COVID-19 as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective periods. In addition, third quarter 2020 provision reflects an increase of $1.4 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan.

The allowance for loan losses was $87.8 million, or 0.76% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $51.5 million, or 0.47% at December 31, 2019 and compared to $87.5 million, or 0.75% at September 30, 2020. The dollar and percentage increase from the prior year is primarily due to added reserves for economic concerns related to the pandemic. Income Taxes Federal income tax expense of $15.4 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an effective rate of 20.9% compared to tax expense of $14.1 million and an effective rate of 21.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and tax expense of $16.1 million and an effective rate of 21.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The lower effective tax rate compared to prior year is related to a decreased blended state income tax rate.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Highlights Loans Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $11.6 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2020 and $10.9 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for investment slightly decreased compared to the linked quarter and increased $693.6 million from December 31, 2019, of which $804.4 million are PPP loans. Loans excluding PPP loans decreased $87.2 million year over year, net of sales, primarily due to the economic dislocation caused by the pandemic.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $894.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of $285.4 million, or 31.9% for the quarter, and compared to $575.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $605.4 million, or 105.3% year over year. The volumes continue to be higher than anticipated due to the sustained low mortgage rate environment. In addition, the change from the prior year is reflective of the Company's focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business. Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $6.1 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $5.9 billion at December 31, 2019, or 46.3%, 46.7% and 50.4% of total loans, respectively. At December 31, 2020, the average loan size in the CRE portfolio was $1.2 million.

The Company continues to work with borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Relief in the form of full or partial payment deferrals has been provided on an individualized basis after an assessment of pandemic-related economic hardships facing the borrower. The number of loans on deferral has sharply declined since the beginning of the pandemic, and the vast majority of borrowers who were provided temporary payment relief have returned to paying as originally agreed. As of January 15, 2021, loans currently in deferral totaled $205.7 million across 74 accounts, which represents 1.7% of the Company's outstanding total loans held for investment balances, excluding PPP loans, as of fourth quarter end and 0.4% of the Company's outstanding loan accounts at fourth quarter end. Asset Quality Total nonperforming assets increased to $52.0 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $43.2 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and increased from $31.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

Total nonperforming loans increased to $51.4 million, or 0.44% of total loans at December 31, 2020, from $41.4 million, or 0.36% of total loans at September 30, 2020, and increased from $26.6 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter is primarily due to nonaccrual loan additions of a $12.6 million energy loan and two CRE credits totaling $15.9 million, offset by a $3.5 million charge-off on an energy credit and the renewal of a $15.7 million commercial real estate loan which was ninety days past due and still accruing at the end of third quarter due to a pending workout and renewal. The net change in nonperforming assets from the linked quarter was also offset from sales of $1.2 million in other real estate owned.

The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the prior year is primarily due to the nonaccrual and charge-off activity noted above as well as the net addition of nonaccrual loans of $12.5 million and troubled debt restructurings of $1.4 million offset by a net decrease of $14.1 million in loans ninety days past due and still accruing. In addition, nonperforming assets were reduced by net dispositions of $3.1 million in other real estate owned properties in addition to the sales noted above.

Charge-offs were 0.11% annualized in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.02% annualized in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were elevated in fourth quarter 2020 due to the energy loan charge-off noted above which had been fully reserved in prior periods. Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity Total deposits were $14.4 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $13.8 billion at September 30, 2020 and compared to $11.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to organic growth of approximately $747 million or 21.54% annualized for the quarter. The Company estimates as of December 31, 2020, there were approximately $395 million of commercial deposits related to PPP loans that were funded by the Company in second quarter 2020. Deposits increased from prior year due to organic growth of $2.1 billion, or 17.27%, for the year over year period, net of the PPP deposits discussed above.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $687.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $6.6 million from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $159.9 million from December 31, 2019. The change in the linked quarter primarily reflects $6.5 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit used to repurchase Company stock. The change in prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity, proceeds of $127.5 million, net of issuance costs, related to subordinated debentures issued in third quarter 2020, offset by a reduction of $18.0 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank. Capital During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 109,548 shares of its common stock at an average price of $51.63 per share, or $5.7 million aggregate.

The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2020, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 10.33%, 9.12%, 10.74% and 13.32%, respectively, compared to 10.24%, 9.15%, 10.66%, and 13.29%, respectively, at September 30, 2020 and 9.76%, 9.32%, 10.19%, and 11.83%, respectively at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2020 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time the Company's comments and releases may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal security laws. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including its future revenues, income, expenses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows, its future capital expenditures and dividends, its future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, the Company's future capital structure or changes therein, the plan and objectives of management for future operations, the Company's future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on the Company's operations, results of operations and financial condition, the Company's future economic performance and the statements of the assumptions underlying any such statement. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may" or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that the Company makes are based on its current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect the Company's future financial results and performance and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These possible events or factors include, but are not limited to: 1) the disruption to local, regional, national and global economic activity caused by infectious disease outbreaks, including the recent outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the significant impact that such outbreak has had and may have on the Company's growth, operations, earnings and asset quality; 2) the Company's ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; 3) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; 4) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company's target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; 5) the Company's dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; 6) the concentration of the Company's business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; 7) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally, and specifically resulting from the economic dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; 8) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Bank, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; 9) the ability of Independent Bank to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and presenting acceptable investment risks; 10) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of the Company and the financial institutions that the Company acquires make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates generally, and specifically as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic; 11) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of sources of liquidity the Company currently has; 12) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Bank or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; 13) the Company's access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; 14) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company's anticipated growth; 15) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and that affect the net interest income, other future cash flows, or the market value of the assets of each of Independent Bank and the financial institutions that the Company acquires, including investment securities; 16) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; 17) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; 18) changes in economic and market conditions, including the economic dislocation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, that affect the amount and value of the assets of Independent Bank and of financial institutions that the Company acquires; 19) the institution and outcome of, and costs associated with, litigation and other legal proceedings against one of more of the Company, Independent Bank and financial institutions that the Company acquires or to which any of such entities is subject; 20) the occurrence of market conditions adversely affecting the financial industry generally, including the economic dislocation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; 21) the impact of recent and future legislative regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by the Company's regulators, and changes in federal government policies, as well as regulatory requirements applicable to, and resulting from regulatory supervision of, the Company and Independent Bank as a financial institution with total assets greater than $10 billion; 22) changes in accounting policies, practices, principles and guidelines, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as the case may be; 23) governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including changes resulting from the implementation of the new Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard; 24) changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; 25) the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism (including cyber attacks) or other catastrophic events, including natural disasters such as storms, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, that may affect general economic conditions; 26) the Company's actual cost savings resulting from previous or future acquisitions are less than expected, the Company is unable to realize those cost savings as soon as expected, or the Company incurs additional or unexpected costs; 27) the Company's revenues after previous or future acquisitions are less than expected; 28) the liquidity of, and changes in the amounts and sources of liquidity available to the Company, before and after the acquisition of any financial institutions that the Company acquires; 29) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption before and after the Company completed acquisitions, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than the Company expected; 30) the effects of the combination of the operations of financial institutions that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future with the Company's operations and the operations of Independent Bank, the effects of the integration of such operations being unsuccessful, and the effects of such integration being more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected or not yielding the cost savings the Company expects; 31) the impact of investments that the Company or Independent Bank may have made or may make and the changes in the value of those investments; 32) the quality of the assets of financial institutions and companies that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future being different than it determined or determine in its due diligence investigation in connection with the acquisition of such financial institutions and any inadequacy of loan loss reserves relating to, and exposure to unrecoverable losses on, loans acquired; 33) the Company's ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions to sustain its growth, to expand its presence in the Company's markets and to enter new markets; 34) general business and economic conditions in the Company's markets change or are less favorable than expected generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 35) changes occur in business conditions and inflation generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 36) an increase in the rate of personal or commercial customers' bankruptcies generally, and specifically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 37) technology-related changes are harder to make or are more expensive than expected; 38) attacks on the security of, and breaches of, the Company's and Independent Bank's digital information systems, the costs the Company or Independent Bank incur to provide security against such attacks and any costs and liability the Company or Independent Bank incurs in connection with any breach of those systems; 39) the potential impact of technology and "FinTech" entities on the banking industry generally; 40) the other factors that are described or referenced in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, as amended by the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case under the caption "Risk Factors"; and 41) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and geopolitical factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing and services. The Company urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company. As a result of these and other matters, including changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other factors, the actual results relating to the subject matter of any forward-looking statement may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied in that forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement made in this prospectus or made by the Company in any report, filing, document or information incorporated by reference in this prospectus, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Company believes that these assumptions or bases have been chosen in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Company cautions you that assumptions as to future occurrences or results almost always vary from actual future occurrences or results, and the differences between assumptions and actual occurrences and results can be material. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus or incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings," "tangible book value," "tangible book value per common share," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted net interest margin," "return on tangible equity," "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for loan losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non- GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 152,062 $ 151,798 $ 151,241 $ 156,405 $ 164,386 Interest expense 19,236 19,791 22,869 33,164 36,317 Net interest income 132,826 132,007 128,372 123,241 128,069 Provision for loan losses 3,871 7,620 23,121 8,381 1,609 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 128,955 124,387 105,251 114,860 126,460 Noninterest income 19,912 25,165 25,414 14,572 18,229 Noninterest expense 75,227 73,409 83,069 74,429 80,343 Income tax expense 15,366 16,068 8,903 10,836 14,110 Net income 58,274 60,075 38,693 44,167 50,236 Adjusted net income (1) 58,007 59,580 49,076 43,354 56,799 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.39 $ 0.90 $ 1.03 $ 1.17 Diluted 1.35 1.39 0.90 1.03 1.17 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.34 1.38 1.14 1.01 1.32 Diluted (1) 1.34 1.38 1.14 1.01 1.32 Dividends 0.30 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Book value 58.31 57.26 56.34 55.44 54.48 Tangible book value (1) 33.23 32.17 31.05 30.08 28.99 Common shares outstanding 43,137,104 43,244,797 43,041,119 43,041,776 42,950,228 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2) 43,177,824 43,234,913 43,041,660 43,011,496 42,951,701 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 43,177,824 43,234,913 43,177,986 43,020,055 42,951,701 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 17,753,476 $ 17,117,007 $ 16,986,025 $ 15,573,868 $ 14,958,207 Cash and cash equivalents 1,813,987 1,453,733 1,605,911 948,907 565,170 Securities available for sale 1,153,693 1,076,619 1,049,592 1,089,136 1,085,936 Loans, held for sale 82,647 87,406 72,865 39,427 35,645 Loans, held for investment (3)(4) 11,622,298 11,651,855 11,690,356 11,020,920 10,928,653 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 1,453,797 1,219,013 903,630 796,609 687,317 Allowance for loan losses 87,820 87,491 80,055 58,403 51,461 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,082,091 1,085,236 1,088,411 1,091,586 1,094,762 Other real estate owned 475 1,642 1,688 2,994 4,819 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,164,800 4,187,150 3,984,404 3,156,270 3,240,185 Interest-bearing deposits 10,234,127 9,610,410 9,314,631 8,726,496 8,701,151 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 687,175 680,529 1,116,462 1,152,860 527,251 Junior subordinated debentures 54,023 53,973 53,924 53,874 53,824 Total stockholders' equity 2,515,371 2,476,373 2,424,960 2,386,285 2,339,773

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.43 % 0.94 % 1.19 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 9.29 9.73 6.44 7.50 8.57 Return on tangible equity (5) 16.40 17.43 11.71 13.92 16.20 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.34 1.42 1.20 1.17 1.49 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 9.24 9.65 8.16 7.36 9.69 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (3) 16.33 17.29 14.86 13.66 18.32 Net interest margin 3.42 3.52 3.51 3.76 3.81 Adjusted net interest margin (6) 3.40 3.48 3.50 3.73 3.79 Efficiency ratio (7) 47.19 44.69 51.95 51.70 52.75 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 47.16 44.57 41.73 51.19 46.44 Credit Quality Ratios (3) (8) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.44 0.36 0.23 0.26 0.24 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate 0.45 0.37 0.24 0.29 0.29 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 170.80 211.12 300.95 204.97 193.35 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.76 0.75 0.68 0.53 0.47 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.11 0.01 0.05 0.05 0.02 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.33 % 10.24 % 10.17 % 9.95 % 9.76 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.12 9.15 8.94 9.67 9.32 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.74 10.66 10.60 10.38 10.19 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.32 13.29 12.44 12.05 11.83 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 14.17 14.47 14.28 15.32 15.64 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.60 8.68 8.41 8.94 8.98

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

(4) Loans held for investment includes SBA PPP loans of $804,397, $825,966 and $823,289 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(5) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(6) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $579, $1,294, $354, $982 and $791, respectively.

(7) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

(8) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $52,005, $43,197, $28,403, $31,601 and $31,549, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings, and excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, totaled $51,416, $41,441, $26,601, $28,493 and $26,616, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Annual Selected Financial Information

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Per Share Data Net income - basic$ 4.67 $ 4.46 Net income - diluted 4.67 4.46 Cash dividends 1.05 1.00 Book value 58.31 54.48 Outstanding Shares Period-end shares 43,137,104 42,950,228 Weighted average shares - basic(1) 43,116,965 43,245,418 Weighted average shares - diluted(1) 43,116,965 43,245,418 Selected Annual Ratios Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 8.26 8.50 Net interest margin 3.55 3.95

(1) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 144,437 $ 153,963 $ 579,085 $ 611,589 Interest on taxable securities 4,651 5,223 19,150 21,324 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,113 2,056 8,472 8,482 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 861 3,144 4,799 11,537 Total interest income 152,062 164,386 611,506 652,932 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 14,189 30,834 76,266 123,384 Interest on FHLB advances 541 1,849 4,170 10,173 Interest on other borrowings 4,054 2,916 12,462 11,590 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 452 718 2,162 3,028 Total interest expense 19,236 36,317 95,060 148,175 Net interest income 132,826 128,069 516,446 504,757 Provision for loan losses 3,871 1,609 42,993 14,805 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 128,955 126,460 473,453 489,952 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,422 2,898 9,303 12,145 Investment management and trust 1,990 2,092 7,546 9,330 Mortgage banking revenue 8,765 3,842 36,491 15,461 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (291 ) - 356 6,779 Gain on sale of branch - - - 1,549 Gain on sale of trust business - 1,319 - 1,319 (Loss) gain on sale of other real estate (73 ) 24 (36 ) 875 Gain on sale of securities available for sale - 10 382 275 Gain (loss) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 59 - 370 (585 ) Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,340 1,390 5,347 5,525 Other 5,700 6,654 25,304 25,503 Total noninterest income 19,912 18,229 85,063 78,176 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 42,199 42,126 157,540 162,683 Occupancy 10,078 9,676 39,210 37,654 Communications and technology 5,920 5,650 23,113 22,248 FDIC assessment 1,574 994 6,912 1,065 Advertising and public relations 451 585 2,416 2,527 Other real estate owned expenses, net 28 116 487 418 Impairment of other real estate - 377 784 1,801 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,145 3,175 12,671 12,880 Professional fees 3,364 3,165 12,630 7,936 Acquisition expense, including legal - 5,270 16,225 33,445 Other 8,468 9,209 34,146 39,207 Total noninterest expense 75,227 80,343 306,134 321,864 Income before taxes 73,640 64,346 252,382 246,264 Income tax expense 15,366 14,110 51,173 53,528 Net income $ 58,274 $ 50,236 $ 201,209 $ 192,736

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 250,485 $ 186,299 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,563,502 378,871 Cash and cash equivalents 1,813,987 565,170 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 4,482 5,719 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,153,693 1,085,936 Loans held for sale 82,647 35,645 Loans, net 12,978,238 11,562,814 Premises and equipment, net 249,467 242,874 Other real estate owned 475 4,819 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 20,305 30,052 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 220,428 215,081 Deferred tax asset 3,933 6,943 Goodwill 994,021 994,021 Other intangible assets, net 88,070 100,741 Other assets 143,730 108,392 Total assets $ 17,753,476 $ 14,958,207 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,164,800 $ 3,240,185 Interest-bearing 10,234,127 8,701,151 Total deposits 14,398,927 11,941,336 FHLB advances 375,000 325,000 Other borrowings 312,175 202,251 Junior subordinated debentures 54,023 53,824 Other liabilities 97,980 96,023 Total liabilities 15,238,105 12,618,434 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 431 430 Additional paid-in capital 1,934,807 1,926,359 Retained earnings 543,800 393,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,333 19,310 Total stockholders' equity 2,515,371 2,339,773 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,753,476 $ 14,958,207

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 12,889,298 $ 144,437 4.46 % $ 11,566,271 $ 153,963 5.28 % Taxable securities 776,138 4,651 2.38 756,669 5,223 2.74 Nontaxable securities 348,706 2,113 2.41 321,377 2,056 2.54 Interest bearing deposits and other 1,438,835 861 0.24 674,247 3,144 1.85 Total interest-earning assets 15,452,977 152,062 3.91 13,318,564 164,386 4.90 Noninterest-earning assets 1,799,134 1,772,818 Total assets $ 17,252,111 $ 15,091,382 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,001,394 $ 5,715 0.45 % $ 4,106,716 $ 11,332 1.09 % Savings accounts 650,736 272 0.17 568,007 331 0.23 Money market accounts 2,645,792 4,375 0.66 2,112,390 9,262 1.74 Certificates of deposit 1,467,194 3,827 1.04 1,873,835 9,909 2.10 Total deposits 9,765,116 14,189 0.58 8,660,948 30,834 1.41 FHLB advances 375,000 541 0.57 457,880 1,849 1.60 Other borrowings 308,429 4,054 5.23 203,888 2,916 5.67 Junior subordinated debentures 54,005 452 3.33 53,807 718 5.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,502,550 19,236 0.73 9,376,523 36,317 1.54 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 4,150,325 3,277,539 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 102,918 111,144 Stockholders' equity 2,496,318 2,326,176 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,252,111 $ 15,091,382 Net interest income $ 132,826 $ 128,069 Interest rate spread 3.18 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (2) 3.42 3.81 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 133,798 3.44 $ 129,057 3.84 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 147.14 142.04

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

For The Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

For The Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 12,329,965 $ 579,085 4.70 % $ 11,179,161 $ 611,589 5.47 % Taxable securities 749,273 19,150 2.56 770,927 21,324 2.77 Nontaxable securities 344,609 8,472 2.46 329,687 8,482 2.57 Interest bearing deposits and other 1,141,164 4,799 0.42 504,309 11,537 2.29 Total interest-earning assets 14,565,011 611,506 4.20 12,784,084 652,932 5.11 Noninterest-earning assets 1,792,725 1,771,231 Total assets $ 16,357,736 $ 14,555,315 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 4,577,137 $ 28,244 0.62 % $ 3,953,986 $ 44,171 1.12 % Savings accounts 607,996 1,067 0.18 540,741 1,335 0.25 Money market accounts 2,368,980 21,089 0.89 2,047,554 40,837 1.99 Certificates of deposit 1,645,014 25,866 1.57 1,795,391 37,041 2.06 Total deposits 9,199,127 76,266 0.83 8,337,672 123,384 1.48 FHLB advances 613,251 4,170 0.68 464,404 10,173 2.19 Other borrowings 224,489 12,462 5.55 201,066 11,590 5.76 Junior subordinated debentures 53,931 2,162 4.01 53,733 3,028 5.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,090,798 95,060 0.94 9,056,875 148,175 1.64 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 3,736,230 3,139,805 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 95,234 91,532 Stockholders' equity 2,435,474 2,267,103 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,357,736 $ 14,555,315 Net interest income $ 516,446 $ 504,757 Interest rate spread 3.26 % 3.47 % Net interest margin (2) 3.55 3.95 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 520,274 3.57 $ 508,498 3.98 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 144.34 141.15

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Totals loans by category December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1)(2) $ 3,902,266 29.7 % $ 2,482,356 21.3 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 6,096,676 46.3 5,872,653 50.4 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,245,801 9.5 1,236,623 10.6 Residential real estate (3) 1,435,112 10.9 1,550,872 13.3 Single-family interim construction 326,575 2.5 378,120 3.2 Agricultural 85,014 0.6 97,767 0.9 Consumer 66,952 0.5 32,603 0.3 Other 346 - 621 - Total loans 13,158,742 100.0 % 11,651,615 100.0 % Deferred loan fees (2) (10,037 ) (1,695 ) Allowance for loan losses (87,820 ) (51,461 ) Total loans, net $ 13,060,885 $ 11,598,459

(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $1,453,797 and $687,317 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Includes SBA PPP loans of $804,397 with net deferred loan fees of $9,770 at December 31, 2020.

(3) Includes loans held for sale of $82,647 and $35,645 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 132,826 $ 132,007 $ 128,372 $ 123,241 $ 128,069 Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans (579) (1,294) (354) (982) (791) Adjusted Net Interest Income (b) 132,247 130,713 128,018 122,259 127,278 Provision Expense - Reported (c) 3,871 7,620 23,121 8,381 1,609 Noninterest Income - Reported (d) 19,912 25,165 25,414 14,572 18,229 Loss (gain) on sale of loans 291 - (689) 42 - Gain on sale of trust business - - - - (1,319) Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate 73 - (12) (25) (24) Gain on sale of securities available for sale - - (26) (356) (10) (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment (59) (34) (340) 63 - Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (450) (138) (3,640) (84) (425) Adjusted Noninterest Income (e) 19,767 24,993 20,707 14,212 16,451 Noninterest Expense - Reported (f) 75,227 73,409 83,069 74,429 80,343 Separation expense - - - - (3,421) OREO impairment - (46) (738) - (377) Impairment of assets - (336) - (126) - COVID-19 expense (4) (61) (141) (1,451) (262) - Acquisition expense (5) (326) (316) (15,644) (1,008) (6,619) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (g) 74,840 72,570 65,236 73,033 69,926 Income Tax Expense - Reported (h) 15,366 16,068 8,903 10,836 14,110 Net Income - Reported (a) - (c) + (d) - (f) - (h) = (i) 58,274 60,075 38,693 44,167 50,236 Adjusted Net Income (1) (b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (j) $ 58,007 $ 59,580 $ 49,076 $ 43,354 $ 56,799 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Total Average Assets (k) $ 17,252,111 $ 16,713,895 $ 16,485,556 $ 14,965,628 $ 15,091,382 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (l) $ 2,496,318 $ 2,457,423 $ 2,418,038 $ 2,369,225 $ 2,326,176 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3) (m) $ 1,413,167 $ 1,371,094 $ 1,328,568 $ 1,276,545 $ 1,230,344 Reported Return on Average Assets (i) / (k) 1.34 % 1.43 % 0.94 % 1.19 % 1.32 % Reported Return on Average Equity (i) / (l) 9.29 % 9.73 % 6.44 % 7.50 % 8.57 % Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity (i) / (m) 16.40 % 17.43 % 11.71 % 13.92 % 16.20 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2) (j) / (k) 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.49 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2) (j) / (l) 9.24 % 9.65 % 8.16 % 7.36 % 9.69 % Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2) (j) / (m) 16.33 % 17.29 % 14.86 % 13.66 % 18.32 % EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (n) $ 3,145 $ 3,175 $ 3,175 $ 3,176 $ 3,175 Reported Efficiency Ratio (f - n) / (a + d) 47.19 % 44.69 % 51.95 % 51.70 % 52.75 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (g - n) / (b + e) 47.16 % 44.57 % 41.73 % 51.19 % 46.44 %

(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.9%, 21.1%, 18.7%, 21.3%, and 21.3% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.

(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(4) COVID-19 expense includes expenses such as employee's premium pay, personal protection and cleaning supplies, remote work equipment, advertising and communications, and community support/donations.

(5) Acquisition expenses include $326, $269, $15, $459 and $1,349 of compensation related expenses in addition to $0, $47, $15,629, $549 and $5,270 of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio December 31, 2020 2019 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,515,371 $ 2,339,773 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (88,070 ) (100,741 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,433,280 $ 1,245,011 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 17,753,476 $ 14,958,207 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (88,070 ) (100,741 ) Tangible assets $ 16,671,385 $ 13,863,445 Common shares outstanding 43,137,104 42,950,228 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.60 % 8.98 % Book value per common share $ 58.31 $ 54.48 Tangible book value per common share 33.23 28.99



