Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, today announced net income of $58.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $50.2 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $60.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $201.2 million, or $4.67 per diluted share, compared to $192.7 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 4.4% dollar increase.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2021.
Highlights
- Continued solid financial performance in the fourth quarter:
- Net income of $58.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $58.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share
- Return on average assets of 1.34% and efficiency ratio of 47.19%
- Return on average equity of 9.29%, and return on (non-GAAP) tangible equity of 16.40%
- Robust organic deposit growth of 17.27% in 2020
- Substantial liquidity, with cash and securities representing approximately 16.74% of total assets
- Strong capital levels with an estimated total capital ratio of 13.32%, leverage ratio of 9.12%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 8.60%
- Continued solid credit metrics with nonperforming assets of 0.29% of total assets and provision for loan losses of $3.9 million
"These fourth quarter results mark a strong finish to a challenging year," said Independent Bank Group Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. "Looking back on 2020, I am proud of how our teams rose to the occasion to support our customers and communities amidst great uncertainty. This disciplined execution of our granular community banking model, coupled with our resilient credit culture, resulted in solid full-year net income of $201.2 million." Brooks continued, "We begin this new year in a position of strength with healthy credit metrics, strong capital levels, and substantial liquidity. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution and shareholder value creation. Our company operates in some of the most attractive markets in the country, and our experienced teams are well-positioned to seize opportunities and win new business as the economic recovery accelerates across our footprint."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Net Interest Income
- Net interest income was $132.8 million for fourth quarter 2020 compared to $128.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 and $132.0 million for third quarter 2020. The increase in net interest income from the linked quarter and prior year was primarily due to decreased funding costs which more than offset decreased purchase accounting accretion. The quarter ended December 31, 2020 includes $6.8 million of acquired loan accretion compared to $7.2 million in third quarter 2020 and $10.8 million in fourth quarter 2019.
- The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $2.1 billion and totaled $15.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $13.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and increased $521.3 million from $14.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase from the prior year was primarily related to increased average loan balances including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and mortgage warehouse loans, as well as an increase in average interest-bearing deposits with correspondent banks due to significant deposit growth during 2020. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to increased average mortgage warehouse loans as well as average interest-bearing deposit balances.
- The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 4.90% for fourth quarter 2019 and 4.04% for third quarter 2020. The decrease from the prior year was due primarily to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, decreased loan accretion, and the addition of lower yielding PPP loans to the portfolio. The decrease from the linked quarter is primarily due to lower loan, taxable securities and interest-bearing deposit yields. Average loan yield, net of all accretion, decreased eight (8) basis points from the linked quarter.
- The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 0.73% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 1.54% for fourth quarter 2019 and 0.77% for third quarter 2020. The decrease from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to lower rates offered on our deposit products, as well as rate decreases on short-term FHLB advances and other debt.
- The net interest margin was 3.42% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.81% for fourth quarter 2019 and 3.52% for third quarter 2020. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net interest margin, which excludes unexpected accretion on loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, was 3.40% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.79% for fourth quarter 2019 and 3.48% for third quarter 2020. The net interest margin excluding all loan accretion was 3.24% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 3.49% in fourth quarter 2019 and 3.32% for third quarter 2020. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the lower asset yields, increased liquidity and a decrease of $4.0 million in loan accretion income offset by the lower cost of funds of interest bearing liabilities. The eight (8) basis point decrease in the net interest margin excluding all loan accretion from the linked quarter is a result of lower asset yields for the fourth quarter in addition to excess liquidity which negatively impacted the margin by three (3) basis points, offset by slightly lower cost of funds of interest bearing liabilities for the quarter.
Noninterest Income
- Total noninterest income increased $1.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 and decreased $5.3 million compared to third quarter 2020.
- The increase from the prior year primarily reflects an increase of $4.9 million in mortgage banking revenue. The increase was offset by decreases of $476 thousand in services charges on deposits and $954 thousand in other noninterest income. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 reflects a $1.3 million gain on sale of trust business, which was sold in October 2019. Mortgage banking revenue was higher in fourth quarter 2020 compared to prior year due to increased mortgage origination and refinance activity resulting from the low interest rate environment during the year over year period. It was also impacted by continued volatility in the market during the quarter, which resulted in fair value losses on our derivative hedging instruments of $4.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 loss of $675 thousand. The decrease in service charge income relates to lower transaction volumes of non-sufficient funds that have been impacted by the pandemic. The decrease in other noninterest income is primarily due to decreases of $1.7 million in interchange income as a result of the Durbin amendment becoming effective for the Company starting third quarter 2020, as well as a decrease in swap dealer income, offset by an increase of $1.0 million in mortgage warehouse fees.
- The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects a decrease of $6.0 million in mortgage banking revenue offset by an increase of $723 thousand in other noninterest income. The decrease in mortgage banking revenue from the linked quarter is primarily due to rate increases during fourth quarter 2020 which resulted in the losses on derivative hedging instruments, as noted above, compared to third quarter 2020 gain of $982 thousand, as well as slightly less volume quarter over quarter. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to increased mortgage warehouse fees, swap dealer income and acquired loan recoveries.
Noninterest Expense
- Total noninterest expense decreased $5.1 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 and increased $1.8 million compared to third quarter 2020.
- The decrease in noninterest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019 is due primarily to decreases of $5.3 million in acquisition expenses and $741 thousand in other noninterest expense offset by an increase of $580 thousand in FDIC assessment. Acquisition expense was elevated fourth quarter 2019 for investment banking fees paid related to a terminated merger. The decrease in other noninterest expense is primarily due to lower deposit related expenses and auto and travel expenses. The FDIC assessment was impacted by the bank becoming a large institution under regulatory guidelines, effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in higher assessment costs.
- The increase from the linked quarter is primarily related to increases of $493 thousand in professional fees and $1.0 million in other noninterest expense. The increase in professional fees is due to higher model validation expenses during the fourth quarter. Other noninterest expense was higher compared to the linked quarter primarily due to increased charitable contributions, business entertainment, and loan and deposit related expenses. In addition, fourth quarter 2020 noninterest expense included unusual expenses related to an accrual for employee paid time off and certain contract terminations totaling $1.3 million.
Provision for Loan Loss
- As provided to financial institutions under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) enacted on March 27, 2020 and as amended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 signed into law on December 27, 2020, the Company elected to defer the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard and has continued its consistent application of the incurred loss method for estimating its allowance for loan losses and provision for 2020. The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard as of January 1, 2021.
- Provision for loan loss was $3.9 million for fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $2.3 million compared to $1.6 million for fourth quarter 2019 and a decrease of $3.7 million compared to $7.6 million for third quarter 2020. Provision expense is elevated in the fourth and third quarter 2020 primarily due to general provision expense for economic factors related to COVID-19 as well as charge-offs or specific reserves taken during the respective periods. In addition, third quarter 2020 provision reflects an increase of $1.4 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan.
- The allowance for loan losses was $87.8 million, or 0.76% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $51.5 million, or 0.47% at December 31, 2019 and compared to $87.5 million, or 0.75% at September 30, 2020. The dollar and percentage increase from the prior year is primarily due to added reserves for economic concerns related to the pandemic.
Income Taxes
- Federal income tax expense of $15.4 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an effective rate of 20.9% compared to tax expense of $14.1 million and an effective rate of 21.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and tax expense of $16.1 million and an effective rate of 21.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The lower effective tax rate compared to prior year is related to a decreased blended state income tax rate.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
- Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $11.6 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2020 and $10.9 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for investment slightly decreased compared to the linked quarter and increased $693.6 million from December 31, 2019, of which $804.4 million are PPP loans. Loans excluding PPP loans decreased $87.2 million year over year, net of sales, primarily due to the economic dislocation caused by the pandemic.
- Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $894.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of $285.4 million, or 31.9% for the quarter, and compared to $575.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $605.4 million, or 105.3% year over year. The volumes continue to be higher than anticipated due to the sustained low mortgage rate environment. In addition, the change from the prior year is reflective of the Company's focused attention to grow the warehouse line of business.
- Commercial real estate (CRE) loans were $6.1 billion at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $5.9 billion at December 31, 2019, or 46.3%, 46.7% and 50.4% of total loans, respectively. At December 31, 2020, the average loan size in the CRE portfolio was $1.2 million.
- The Company continues to work with borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Relief in the form of full or partial payment deferrals has been provided on an individualized basis after an assessment of pandemic-related economic hardships facing the borrower. The number of loans on deferral has sharply declined since the beginning of the pandemic, and the vast majority of borrowers who were provided temporary payment relief have returned to paying as originally agreed. As of January 15, 2021, loans currently in deferral totaled $205.7 million across 74 accounts, which represents 1.7% of the Company's outstanding total loans held for investment balances, excluding PPP loans, as of fourth quarter end and 0.4% of the Company's outstanding loan accounts at fourth quarter end.
Asset Quality
- Total nonperforming assets increased to $52.0 million, or 0.29% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to $43.2 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and increased from $31.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2019.
- Total nonperforming loans increased to $51.4 million, or 0.44% of total loans at December 31, 2020, from $41.4 million, or 0.36% of total loans at September 30, 2020, and increased from $26.6 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2019.
- The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter is primarily due to nonaccrual loan additions of a $12.6 million energy loan and two CRE credits totaling $15.9 million, offset by a $3.5 million charge-off on an energy credit and the renewal of a $15.7 million commercial real estate loan which was ninety days past due and still accruing at the end of third quarter due to a pending workout and renewal. The net change in nonperforming assets from the linked quarter was also offset from sales of $1.2 million in other real estate owned.
- The increase in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the prior year is primarily due to the nonaccrual and charge-off activity noted above as well as the net addition of nonaccrual loans of $12.5 million and troubled debt restructurings of $1.4 million offset by a net decrease of $14.1 million in loans ninety days past due and still accruing. In addition, nonperforming assets were reduced by net dispositions of $3.1 million in other real estate owned properties in addition to the sales noted above.
- Charge-offs were 0.11% annualized in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.02% annualized in the prior year quarter. Charge-offs were elevated in fourth quarter 2020 due to the energy loan charge-off noted above which had been fully reserved in prior periods.
Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity
- Total deposits were $14.4 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $13.8 billion at September 30, 2020 and compared to $11.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits from the linked quarter is primarily due to organic growth of approximately $747 million or 21.54% annualized for the quarter. The Company estimates as of December 31, 2020, there were approximately $395 million of commercial deposits related to PPP loans that were funded by the Company in second quarter 2020. Deposits increased from prior year due to organic growth of $2.1 billion, or 17.27%, for the year over year period, net of the PPP deposits discussed above.
- Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $687.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $6.6 million from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $159.9 million from December 31, 2019. The change in the linked quarter primarily reflects $6.5 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit used to repurchase Company stock. The change in prior year reflects the use of short-term FHLB advances as needed for liquidity, proceeds of $127.5 million, net of issuance costs, related to subordinated debentures issued in third quarter 2020, offset by a reduction of $18.0 million in borrowings against the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit with an unrelated commercial bank.
Capital
- During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 109,548 shares of its common stock at an average price of $51.63 per share, or $5.7 million aggregate.
- The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2020, our estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 10.33%, 9.12%, 10.74% and 13.32%, respectively, compared to 10.24%, 9.15%, 10.66%, and 13.29%, respectively, at September 30, 2020 and 9.76%, 9.32%, 10.19%, and 11.83%, respectively at December 31, 2019.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2020 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings," "tangible book value," "tangible book value per common share," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted net interest margin," "return on tangible equity," "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.
We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for loan losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non- GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Data
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
Selected Income Statement Data
Interest income
|$
|152,062
|$
|151,798
|$
|151,241
|$
|156,405
|$
|164,386
Interest expense
|19,236
|19,791
|22,869
|33,164
|36,317
Net interest income
|132,826
|132,007
|128,372
|123,241
|128,069
Provision for loan losses
|3,871
|7,620
|23,121
|8,381
|1,609
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|128,955
|124,387
|105,251
|114,860
|126,460
Noninterest income
|19,912
|25,165
|25,414
|14,572
|18,229
Noninterest expense
|75,227
|73,409
|83,069
|74,429
|80,343
Income tax expense
|15,366
|16,068
|8,903
|10,836
|14,110
Net income
|58,274
|60,075
|38,693
|44,167
|50,236
Adjusted net income (1)
|58,007
|59,580
|49,076
|43,354
|56,799
Per Share Data (Common Stock)
Earnings:
Basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.39
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.17
Diluted
|1.35
|1.39
|0.90
|1.03
|1.17
Adjusted earnings:
Basic (1)
|1.34
|1.38
|1.14
|1.01
|1.32
Diluted (1)
|1.34
|1.38
|1.14
|1.01
|1.32
Dividends
|0.30
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
Book value
|58.31
|57.26
|56.34
|55.44
|54.48
Tangible book value (1)
|33.23
|32.17
|31.05
|30.08
|28.99
Common shares outstanding
|43,137,104
|43,244,797
|43,041,119
|43,041,776
|42,950,228
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2)
|43,177,824
|43,234,913
|43,041,660
|43,011,496
|42,951,701
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2)
|43,177,824
|43,234,913
|43,177,986
|43,020,055
|42,951,701
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data
Total assets
|$
|17,753,476
|$
|17,117,007
|$
|16,986,025
|$
|15,573,868
|$
|14,958,207
Cash and cash equivalents
|1,813,987
|1,453,733
|1,605,911
|948,907
|565,170
Securities available for sale
|1,153,693
|1,076,619
|1,049,592
|1,089,136
|1,085,936
Loans, held for sale
|82,647
|87,406
|72,865
|39,427
|35,645
Loans, held for investment (3)(4)
|11,622,298
|11,651,855
|11,690,356
|11,020,920
|10,928,653
Mortgage warehouse purchase loans
|1,453,797
|1,219,013
|903,630
|796,609
|687,317
Allowance for loan losses
|87,820
|87,491
|80,055
|58,403
|51,461
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,082,091
|1,085,236
|1,088,411
|1,091,586
|1,094,762
Other real estate owned
|475
|1,642
|1,688
|2,994
|4,819
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|4,164,800
|4,187,150
|3,984,404
|3,156,270
|3,240,185
Interest-bearing deposits
|10,234,127
|9,610,410
|9,314,631
|8,726,496
|8,701,151
Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures)
|687,175
|680,529
|1,116,462
|1,152,860
|527,251
Junior subordinated debentures
|54,023
|53,973
|53,924
|53,874
|53,824
Total stockholders' equity
|2,515,371
|2,476,373
|2,424,960
|2,386,285
|2,339,773
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Data
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
Selected Performance Metrics
Return on average assets
|1.34
|%
|1.43
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.32
|%
Return on average equity
|9.29
|9.73
|6.44
|7.50
|8.57
Return on tangible equity (5)
|16.40
|17.43
|11.71
|13.92
|16.20
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|1.34
|1.42
|1.20
|1.17
|1.49
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
|9.24
|9.65
|8.16
|7.36
|9.69
Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (3)
|16.33
|17.29
|14.86
|13.66
|18.32
Net interest margin
|3.42
|3.52
|3.51
|3.76
|3.81
Adjusted net interest margin (6)
|3.40
|3.48
|3.50
|3.73
|3.79
Efficiency ratio (7)
|47.19
|44.69
|51.95
|51.70
|52.75
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|47.16
|44.57
|41.73
|51.19
|46.44
Credit Quality Ratios (3) (8)
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.29
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
|0.44
|0.36
|0.23
|0.26
|0.24
Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate
|0.45
|0.37
|0.24
|0.29
|0.29
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|170.80
|211.12
|300.95
|204.97
|193.35
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment
|0.76
|0.75
|0.68
|0.53
|0.47
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)
|0.11
|0.01
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
Capital Ratios
Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.33
|%
|10.24
|%
|10.17
|%
|9.95
|%
|9.76
|%
Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.12
|9.15
|8.94
|9.67
|9.32
Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.74
|10.66
|10.60
|10.38
|10.19
Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.32
|13.29
|12.44
|12.05
|11.83
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|14.17
|14.47
|14.28
|15.32
|15.64
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|8.60
|8.68
|8.41
|8.94
|8.98
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).
(3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.
(4) Loans held for investment includes SBA PPP loans of $804,397, $825,966 and $823,289 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(5) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
(6) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans of $579, $1,294, $354, $982 and $791, respectively.
(7) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(8) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $52,005, $43,197, $28,403, $31,601 and $31,549, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings, and excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality, totaled $51,416, $41,441, $26,601, $28,493 and $26,616, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Annual Selected Financial Information
Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
Per Share Data
Net income - basic$
|4.67
|$
|4.46
Net income - diluted
|4.67
|4.46
Cash dividends
|1.05
|1.00
Book value
|58.31
|54.48
Outstanding Shares
Period-end shares
|43,137,104
|42,950,228
Weighted average shares - basic(1)
|43,116,965
|43,245,418
Weighted average shares - diluted(1)
|43,116,965
|43,245,418
Selected Annual Ratios
Return on average assets
|1.23
|%
|1.32
|%
Return on average equity
|8.26
|8.50
Net interest margin
|3.55
|3.95
(1) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|144,437
|$
|153,963
|$
|579,085
|$
|611,589
Interest on taxable securities
|4,651
|5,223
|19,150
|21,324
Interest on nontaxable securities
|2,113
|2,056
|8,472
|8,482
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
|861
|3,144
|4,799
|11,537
Total interest income
|152,062
|164,386
|611,506
|652,932
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
|14,189
|30,834
|76,266
|123,384
Interest on FHLB advances
|541
|1,849
|4,170
|10,173
Interest on other borrowings
|4,054
|2,916
|12,462
|11,590
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|452
|718
|2,162
|3,028
Total interest expense
|19,236
|36,317
|95,060
|148,175
Net interest income
|132,826
|128,069
|516,446
|504,757
Provision for loan losses
|3,871
|1,609
|42,993
|14,805
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|128,955
|126,460
|473,453
|489,952
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,422
|2,898
|9,303
|12,145
Investment management and trust
|1,990
|2,092
|7,546
|9,330
Mortgage banking revenue
|8,765
|3,842
|36,491
|15,461
(Loss) gain on sale of loans
|(291
|)
|-
|356
|6,779
Gain on sale of branch
|-
|-
|-
|1,549
Gain on sale of trust business
|-
|1,319
|-
|1,319
(Loss) gain on sale of other real estate
|(73
|)
|24
|(36
|)
|875
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
|-
|10
|382
|275
Gain (loss) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
|59
|-
|370
|(585
|)
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
|1,340
|1,390
|5,347
|5,525
Other
|5,700
|6,654
|25,304
|25,503
Total noninterest income
|19,912
|18,229
|85,063
|78,176
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
|42,199
|42,126
|157,540
|162,683
Occupancy
|10,078
|9,676
|39,210
|37,654
Communications and technology
|5,920
|5,650
|23,113
|22,248
FDIC assessment
|1,574
|994
|6,912
|1,065
Advertising and public relations
|451
|585
|2,416
|2,527
Other real estate owned expenses, net
|28
|116
|487
|418
Impairment of other real estate
|-
|377
|784
|1,801
Amortization of other intangible assets
|3,145
|3,175
|12,671
|12,880
Professional fees
|3,364
|3,165
|12,630
|7,936
Acquisition expense, including legal
|-
|5,270
|16,225
|33,445
Other
|8,468
|9,209
|34,146
|39,207
Total noninterest expense
|75,227
|80,343
|306,134
|321,864
Income before taxes
|73,640
|64,346
|252,382
|246,264
Income tax expense
|15,366
|14,110
|51,173
|53,528
Net income
|$
|58,274
|$
|50,236
|$
|201,209
|$
|192,736
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
Assets
|2020
|2019
Cash and due from banks
|$
|250,485
|$
|186,299
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|1,563,502
|378,871
Cash and cash equivalents
|1,813,987
|565,170
Certificates of deposit held in other banks
|4,482
|5,719
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,153,693
|1,085,936
Loans held for sale
|82,647
|35,645
Loans, net
|12,978,238
|11,562,814
Premises and equipment, net
|249,467
|242,874
Other real estate owned
|475
|4,819
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock
|20,305
|30,052
Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI)
|220,428
|215,081
Deferred tax asset
|3,933
|6,943
Goodwill
|994,021
|994,021
Other intangible assets, net
|88,070
|100,741
Other assets
|143,730
|108,392
Total assets
|$
|17,753,476
|$
|14,958,207
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
|$
|4,164,800
|$
|3,240,185
Interest-bearing
|10,234,127
|8,701,151
Total deposits
|14,398,927
|11,941,336
FHLB advances
|375,000
|325,000
Other borrowings
|312,175
|202,251
Junior subordinated debentures
|54,023
|53,824
Other liabilities
|97,980
|96,023
Total liabilities
|15,238,105
|12,618,434
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
|-
|-
Common stock
|431
|430
Additional paid-in capital
|1,934,807
|1,926,359
Retained earnings
|543,800
|393,674
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|36,333
|19,310
Total stockholders' equity
|2,515,371
|2,339,773
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|17,753,476
|$
|14,958,207
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Yield/
Rate (4)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Yield/
Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|12,889,298
|$
|144,437
|4.46
|%
|$
|11,566,271
|$
|153,963
|5.28
|%
Taxable securities
|776,138
|4,651
|2.38
|756,669
|5,223
|2.74
Nontaxable securities
|348,706
|2,113
|2.41
|321,377
|2,056
|2.54
Interest bearing deposits and other
|1,438,835
|861
|0.24
|674,247
|3,144
|1.85
|
Total interest-earning assets
|15,452,977
|152,062
|3.91
|13,318,564
|164,386
|4.90
Noninterest-earning assets
|1,799,134
|1,772,818
Total assets
|$
|17,252,111
|$
|15,091,382
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking accounts
|$
|5,001,394
|$
|5,715
|0.45
|%
|$
|4,106,716
|$
|11,332
|1.09
|%
Savings accounts
|650,736
|272
|0.17
|568,007
|331
|0.23
Money market accounts
|2,645,792
|4,375
|0.66
|2,112,390
|9,262
|1.74
Certificates of deposit
|1,467,194
|3,827
|1.04
|1,873,835
|9,909
|2.10
Total deposits
|9,765,116
|14,189
|0.58
|8,660,948
|30,834
|1.41
FHLB advances
|375,000
|541
|0.57
|457,880
|1,849
|1.60
Other borrowings
|308,429
|4,054
|5.23
|203,888
|2,916
|5.67
Junior subordinated debentures
|54,005
|452
|3.33
|53,807
|718
|5.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,502,550
|19,236
|0.73
|9,376,523
|36,317
|1.54
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|4,150,325
|3,277,539
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|102,918
|111,144
Stockholders' equity
|2,496,318
|2,326,176
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|17,252,111
|$
|15,091,382
Net interest income
|$
|132,826
|$
|128,069
Interest rate spread
|3.18
|%
|3.36
|%
Net interest margin (2)
|3.42
|3.81
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)
|$
|133,798
|3.44
|$
|129,057
|3.84
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|147.14
|142.04
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis
For The Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.
|For The Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|12,329,965
|$
|579,085
|4.70
|%
|$
|11,179,161
|$
|611,589
|5.47
|%
Taxable securities
|749,273
|19,150
|2.56
|770,927
|21,324
|2.77
Nontaxable securities
|344,609
|8,472
|2.46
|329,687
|8,482
|2.57
Interest bearing deposits and other
|1,141,164
|4,799
|0.42
|504,309
|11,537
|2.29
Total interest-earning assets
|14,565,011
|611,506
|4.20
|12,784,084
|652,932
|5.11
Noninterest-earning assets
|1,792,725
|1,771,231
Total assets
|$
|16,357,736
|$
|14,555,315
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Checking accounts
|$
|4,577,137
|$
|28,244
|0.62
|%
|$
|3,953,986
|$
|44,171
|1.12
|%
Savings accounts
|607,996
|1,067
|0.18
|540,741
|1,335
|0.25
Money market accounts
|2,368,980
|21,089
|0.89
|2,047,554
|40,837
|1.99
Certificates of deposit
|1,645,014
|25,866
|1.57
|1,795,391
|37,041
|2.06
Total deposits
|9,199,127
|76,266
|0.83
|8,337,672
|123,384
|1.48
FHLB advances
|613,251
|4,170
|0.68
|464,404
|10,173
|2.19
Other borrowings
|224,489
|12,462
|5.55
|201,066
|11,590
|5.76
Junior subordinated debentures
|53,931
|2,162
|4.01
|53,733
|3,028
|5.64
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,090,798
|95,060
|0.94
|9,056,875
|148,175
|1.64
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
|3,736,230
|3,139,805
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|95,234
|91,532
Stockholders' equity
|2,435,474
|2,267,103
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|16,357,736
|$
|14,555,315
Net interest income
|$
|516,446
|$
|504,757
Interest rate spread
|3.26
|%
|3.47
|%
Net interest margin (2)
|3.55
|3.95
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)
|$
|520,274
|3.57
|$
|508,498
|3.98
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|144.34
|141.15
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio Composition
As of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Totals loans by category
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Amount
|% of Total
|Amount
|% of Total
Commercial (1)(2)
|$
|3,902,266
|29.7
|%
|$
|2,482,356
|21.3
|%
Real estate:
Commercial real estate
|6,096,676
|46.3
|5,872,653
|50.4
Commercial construction, land and land development
|1,245,801
|9.5
|1,236,623
|10.6
Residential real estate (3)
|1,435,112
|10.9
|1,550,872
|13.3
Single-family interim construction
|326,575
|2.5
|378,120
|3.2
Agricultural
|85,014
|0.6
|97,767
|0.9
Consumer
|66,952
|0.5
|32,603
|0.3
Other
|346
|-
|621
|-
Total loans
|13,158,742
|100.0
|%
|11,651,615
|100.0
|%
Deferred loan fees (2)
|(10,037
|)
|(1,695
|)
Allowance for loan losses
|(87,820
|)
|(51,461
|)
Total loans, net
|$
|13,060,885
|$
|11,598,459
(1) Includes mortgage warehouse purchase loans of $1,453,797 and $687,317 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Includes SBA PPP loans of $804,397 with net deferred loan fees of $9,770 at December 31, 2020.
(3) Includes loans held for sale of $82,647 and $35,645 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Net Interest Income - Reported
(a)
$
132,826
$
132,007
$
128,372
$
123,241
$
128,069
Unexpected income recognized on credit impaired acquired loans
(579)
(1,294)
(354)
(982)
(791)
Adjusted Net Interest Income
(b)
132,247
130,713
128,018
122,259
127,278
Provision Expense - Reported
(c)
3,871
7,620
23,121
8,381
1,609
Noninterest Income - Reported
(d)
19,912
25,165
25,414
14,572
18,229
Loss (gain) on sale of loans
291
-
(689)
42
-
Gain on sale of trust business
-
-
-
-
(1,319)
Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate
73
-
(12)
(25)
(24)
Gain on sale of securities available for sale
-
-
(26)
(356)
(10)
(Gain) loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment
(59)
(34)
(340)
63
-
Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition
(450)
(138)
(3,640)
(84)
(425)
Adjusted Noninterest Income
(e)
19,767
24,993
20,707
14,212
16,451
Noninterest Expense - Reported
(f)
75,227
73,409
83,069
74,429
80,343
Separation expense
-
-
-
-
(3,421)
OREO impairment
-
(46)
(738)
-
(377)
Impairment of assets
-
(336)
-
(126)
-
COVID-19 expense (4)
(61)
(141)
(1,451)
(262)
-
Acquisition expense (5)
(326)
(316)
(15,644)
(1,008)
(6,619)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
(g)
74,840
72,570
65,236
73,033
69,926
Income Tax Expense - Reported
(h)
15,366
16,068
8,903
10,836
14,110
Net Income - Reported
(a) - (c) + (d) - (f) - (h) = (i)
58,274
60,075
38,693
44,167
50,236
Adjusted Net Income (1)
(b) - (c) + (e) - (g) = (j)
$
58,007
$
59,580
$
49,076
$
43,354
$
56,799
ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY
Total Average Assets
(k)
$
17,252,111
$
16,713,895
$
16,485,556
$
14,965,628
$
15,091,382
Total Average Stockholders' Equity
(l)
$
2,496,318
$
2,457,423
$
2,418,038
$
2,369,225
$
2,326,176
Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (3)
(m)
$
1,413,167
$
1,371,094
$
1,328,568
$
1,276,545
$
1,230,344
Reported Return on Average Assets
(i) / (k)
1.34
%
1.43
%
0.94
%
1.19
%
1.32
%
Reported Return on Average Equity
(i) / (l)
9.29
%
9.73
%
6.44
%
7.50
%
8.57
%
Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity
(i) / (m)
16.40
%
17.43
%
11.71
%
13.92
%
16.20
%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)
(j) / (k)
1.34
%
1.42
%
1.20
%
1.17
%
1.49
%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (2)
(j) / (l)
9.24
%
9.65
%
8.16
%
7.36
%
9.69
%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (2)
(j) / (m)
16.33
%
17.29
%
14.86
%
13.66
%
18.32
%
EFFICIENCY RATIO
Amortization of other intangible assets
(n)
$
3,145
$
3,175
$
3,175
$
3,176
$
3,175
Reported Efficiency Ratio
(f - n) / (a + d)
47.19
%
44.69
%
51.95
%
51.70
%
52.75
%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(g - n) / (b + e)
47.16
%
44.57
%
41.73
%
51.19
%
46.44
%
(1) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.9%, 21.1%, 18.7%, 21.3%, and 21.3% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Calculated using adjusted net income.
(3) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.
(4) COVID-19 expense includes expenses such as employee's premium pay, personal protection and cleaning supplies, remote work equipment, advertising and communications, and community support/donations.
(5) Acquisition expenses include $326, $269, $15, $459 and $1,349 of compensation related expenses in addition to $0, $47, $15,629, $549 and $5,270 of merger-related expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Asset Ratio
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
Tangible Common Equity
Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|2,515,371
|$
|2,339,773
Adjustments:
Goodwill
|(994,021
|)
|(994,021
|)
Other intangible assets, net
|(88,070
|)
|(100,741
|)
Tangible common equity
|$
|1,433,280
|$
|1,245,011
Tangible Assets
Total assets
|$
|17,753,476
|$
|14,958,207
Adjustments:
Goodwill
|(994,021
|)
|(994,021
|)
Other intangible assets, net
|(88,070
|)
|(100,741
|)
Tangible assets
|$
|16,671,385
|$
|13,863,445
Common shares outstanding
|43,137,104
|42,950,228
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.60
|%
|8.98
|%
Book value per common share
|$
|58.31
|$
|54.48
Tangible book value per common share
|33.23
|28.99
