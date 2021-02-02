VIP-Media: Victor Garibay Shows Us What Success Is Like When We Follow Our Dreams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Victor Garibay has taken a leap of faith into the entertainment industry. His background is in finance and construction, but his passion has always been for entertainment. From a young age, he always loved the entertainment industry. He had had numerous opportunities to work alongside people in the creative world, but he wanted to make his own mark. That is why he decided to make this jump and turn his passion into a reality.

"Coming from the word of financing and finding success in the entertainment industry is exciting. I have had the opportunity to work alongside great business partners. Now it's my time to step out on my own and put my own creativity to use," Victor explains.

Though Victor had a lot of experience in the business world, this was a new way kind of thinking for him. One of his biggest challenges at the beginning was not trusting his gut feeling and learning to find patience in the industry. He had to learn how to overcome these obstacles and change himself to better fit the industry lifestyle.

"My biggest challenge was learning the hard way. Which came in the sense of not trusting my gut feeling. Sometimes not doing the deal is the best deal you can do. The biggest challenges with starting these two companies I foresee being patience. Having the patience to build a reputable name for both. GoldscopeFeed will have to prove itself as a legitimate news and media source. Goldscope Entertainment will produce my best creative attempts," Victor remarks.

What makes Victor so different from others is that he is not focused on his competition. Unlike other entertainment companies, he is not trying to outdo his competitors, but rather he works on challenging himself and focusing internally on how to make his business successful.

"I don't focus on my competition. I don't compete with others. I innovate myself and if that translates into my work and projects, I am always positive that others will follow along," Victor states.

For those hoping to start their own business, Victor has a couple of suggestions. He encourages people to recognize that their business is going to be a lot of hard work and dedication, but that at the end of the day, all of that hard work will pay off in the form of financial success.

"Success to me means I didn't doubt myself and I didn't stop myself from trying. Only we can be our own roadblocks, so stay persistent and patient. It's going to be a lot of hard work. Don't spend too much time celebrating your successes and move on to the next item on the list. Don't get comfortable or discouraged," Victor advises.

This is clearly just the start to Victor's success and he promises that there is much more to come as we head into 2021. The road ahead has big things for Victor and Goldscope entertainment.

"The Goldscope brand will have longevity and there's so much more to showcase. This year I am focusing on Goldscope Entertainment and GoldScopeFeed. As well as a feature film I just wrapped up and a few more fun things coming up," Victor promises.

To find out more about Victor, you can follow him on instagram here and check out his website here.

