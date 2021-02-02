Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) (FSE: 9SC2) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,650,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit.

Each Unit of the Offering will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.44 per share for a period of two (2) years from closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to certain registered brokerage firms, which fees would be a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds raised by purchasers introduced by such brokers, and the issuance of non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units purchased by purchasers introduced by such brokers. Such compensation warrants will be issued on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Exchange, the Offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2021. However, there is no assurance that the Company will complete the Offering upon the terms set out above, or at all.

Resignation of Anthony Viele

Separately, the Company announces that Anthony Viele has resigned from its Board of Directors given growing business commitments outside of the Company, effective immediately.

Martin Kepman, CEO of the Company, said, "The Board is grateful for the valuable contribution that Mr. Viele has made to the Board of Directors, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Option Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,600,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.63 per share and vest according to the following vesting schedule: one third (1/3) of the Options vest on the date of grant; and one third (1/3) of the Options will vest on each of the 12 and 24 month anniversary of the date of grant. The grant of the Options remains subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Manganese X Energy

The Company's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, Manganese X Energy is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from technologies for environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

