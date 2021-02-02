RangeXTD Review: Strongest WiFi Booster

CLIFTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / RangeXTD has recently released its newest model of WiFi Booster, an amazing device that greatly improves the WiFi capability in a home or office.

What Is RangeXTD?

Why consider purchasing this product? For anyone with a lot of people using the same Internet connection, this device can be a true miracle-worker. People in this situation can get frustrated that their Internet connection begins to creep along slowly whenever other people are online, but with this one simple device that is inexpensive and super-easy to use, this will never be a problem. This detailed RangeXTD review will demonstrate why.

How Does RangeXTD Work?

RangeXTD works quickly because the user simply plugs it into any electrical outlet and voila - more internet capability! This device is a router, repeater, and access point all at the same time, and customers love it because it instantly speeds up their Internet connection without adding one red cent to their monthly utility bill. There is no need for any type of rewiring, permanent renovations to a home or office, or any other complex task because after it is plugged in, everyone who's using the Internet will reap the many benefits it offers.

Up to now, people's options were very limited if their family members complained about the Internet being too slow, but that is no longer the case. This RangeXTD review provides all the details necessary to prove how great this device is, and it is a device that most users claim they cannot live without once they've had it a while. The RangeXTD is easy even for people who aren't tech-savvy, and it provides fast, reliable, and long-lasting service that people can enjoy for many years to come.

Does the RangeXTD Really Work?

Not only does this device work, but it's a very efficient way to increase the power of an Internet connection. Users who have family members who each have one or more electronic devices are certain to appreciate how much simpler their lives are once the device is plugged in and ready to use. In fact, to prove this, take a look at some of the many customer reviews the company has received:

"… my TV can stream anything from YouTube or Netflix at full speed, no problem." (Luis R., Atlanta, GA)

"… now I can watch YouTube videos from my garden if I want to!" (Lydia R., Santa Fe, NM)

"… RangeXTD has been a huge help." (Chris G., San Bernardino, CA)

"… now I can use WiFi from anywhere in my home." (Rick T., Gatlinburg, TN)

"… I recommended it to everyone in my office." (Debby F., Salt Lake City, UT)

The device provides users with an easy-to-use one-push WPS button, power and mode controls, multi-directional scanning, and an easy-to-read signal connection indicated by a bright LED display. It does all of this without overheating or buffering, without any dead zones, and without using too much electricity, which means their monthly utility bill likely won't go up when people start using the device. Keep reading this RangeXTD review for even more advantages of this too-good-to-be-true WiFi device.

RangeXTD Features

The RangeXTD WiFi booster has tons of features that users fall in love with instantly. It is a high-tech device that works as promised, yet it is simple to use and requires no installation whatsoever. It also offers up to 300 mbps transmission rates and allows people to access its power from anywhere in the home or office - regardless of how big those spaces are! Some of its other numerous advantages include:

Supports WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK encryption

Functions as a WiFi connectivity point, extender, and router all at the same time

Comes with wizard setup

Has a total of two built-in antennas

Uses very little power

Contains one LAN port and one WAN/LAN port

Very reasonably priced

Avoid buying a fake RangeXTD by visiting the official RangeXTD website here.

Indeed, this lightweight, easy-to-install device can turn users' lives upside down - but in a good way! No more buffering or super-slow Internet speed, even if everyone in the house or office is working on a computer or tablet at the same time. Thanks to the OTG cable included with the device, people can use a USB stick and bring the RangeXTD with them wherever they go, simply plugging the device directly into a computer or laptop whenever they need to do so. This is a perk that all of the RangeXTD reviews people find will list as a benefit, and it is well worth mentioning every time.

Who Should Buy the RangeXTD?

With rare exceptions, everyone needs this product! That's because everyone and their uncle has either a computer, laptop, cellphone, or all three. Let's face it, today's world is a very technologically advanced world, and except for the people out there who have no electronic devices whatsoever, this is a great product to have. In fact, for anyone who ever gets online, whether they do so monthly, weekly, or even daily, a fast Internet connection is certain to be appreciated. If this RangeXTD review has taught people anything, it's that this device provides a fast Internet connection for everyone in the entire home or office.

If the person travels, the device is even more valuable. Most people who travel a lot already know how slow being online can be in a hotel room, but with the RangeXTD, that no longer has to be a problem. Thanks to this device, travelers who travel either for business or pleasure can enjoy fast Internet service wherever they go, especially with a small, lightweight USB device that they can carry with them in a wallet or even their pocket. But whether people stay on the go or stay in their homes the majority of the time, being able to count on a fast online experience is something that is truly invaluable.

Why Should People Get the RangeXTD?

Besides the advantages mentioned above, this amazing device offers tons of benefits for everyone who decides to purchase one. For instance, people who work from home and use their computer throughout the day need reliable Internet service, and this is the perfect way to make sure they get it. After all, no one in their right mind wants to count on their Internet Service Provider, or ISP, to take care of the problem. These companies always start by asking a bunch of complicated, annoying questions such as:

What kind of router do people have?

How many gigs of data do people use each month?

What types of gaming devices do their kids use?

This device allows people to bypass these steps and go straight to the solution: the RangeXTD WiFi extender that allows everyone in the household to enjoy very reliable Internet service, which is the main focus of this RangeXTD review.

Where Can I Buy RangeXTD?

Now we get to the best part of the RangeXTD review: learning how people can get this amazing device. Not only is the device inexpensive at just under $50, but people can easily order it through the company's website, where they can also enjoy discounts for purchasing the product in bulk. In fact, here are the prices this device is being offered at: 1 to 2 devices for 50% off, or 3 to 4 devices for 62% off.







Their site is secure and easy to use, and since the device comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, people literally have nothing to lose by giving it a try. No RangeXTD review would be complete without giving customers details about the company's warranty or guarantee, and this is a very generous guarantee considering it won't take customers nearly that long to decide whether or not they like it. In fact, it's entirely likely they will become addicted to it as soon as they start using it because it's just that good of a product.

RangeXTD Pros and Cons

As with any other product on the market, RangeXTD is going to have pros and cons according to the customers, but as anyone can see by viewing the following list, the pros definitely outweigh the cons with this device.

Pros:

Super-fast and simple to get it set up and working.

No need to purchase another router.

Can be used in a home or office setting.

Thick walls and other disturbing elements can be quickly overcome.

Very reasonably priced.

Cons:

Can only be ordered through the company website.

The product is sometimes out of stock.

A good RangeXTD review is going to mention both the good and not-so-good things about a product, and that's what we've done here.

Final Verdict

The RangeXTD repeater and extender can save people both time and money whether they rely on it for home use or even at the office. Users simply plug it in and press one button to turn it on, and the rest is simple. This RangeXTD review has provided some very valuable information that should help people decide if the device is right for them, but more details can be found by visiting their website. Whether people use their Internet connection occasionally or all day long, they deserve for it to be both fast and reliable, and this amazing device can provide that to them every time.

