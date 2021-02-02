Spartan Military Prints Launches Brand New Website

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Spartan Military Prints is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. This website is intended to not only expose the company's military art products to a wider audience but also to give their customers a more user-friendly experience while shopping with them. The company was founded way back in 1985 by Stu Patton, a retired Special Forces soldier. Since that time, they have been providing a wide variety of unique military art choices to those in their local area and beyond. When Patton first started the business, he had hoped to use his extensive military background to bring exclusive military art prints to present & former military members and others that more accurately represent true military experiences.

Patton says, "When I first started this niche art business, I had a vision of where it could potentially end up, and to see that happen is very heartwarming, to say the least. With the launch of our new website, we expect even more demand for our already popular high-quality military art. The newly launched website will make it much nicer for our customers that are far away to see the different military art prints that we offer with more clarity and to simplify their purchases of them. We will continue to do whatever it takes to give our present & former military customers and others the access they want to unique and hard to come by military art prints."





The company's founder went on to say that the new website has a very pleasant layout that is descriptive but not overrun by text and photos. This was meant to better display examples of such collections as their 'Into the Breach' military prints (which even include Ranger scrolls below the image) and their large assortment of other canvas giclées. Even the dropdown menu selection on the recently launched website was intentionally kept simple to make it easier for their customers to quickly get to the information on the company and their unique military prints that they are looking for. The inspiration behind all of the company's military art choices is also nicely described in the new website's 'About Us' section. There is even a 'contact us' page on the recently launched website that contains the company's email and a quick callback form that the customer can fill out to get a response to any inquiries they have about this company's limited-edition military art prints.

The new website also gives some nice background information on Stuart Brown, the renowned British artist and illustrator that creates all of Spartan Military Prints unique military art collections. He is an artist that from early on always showed a passion for using military subjects as the basis of his limited-edition art. This section of the new website states, "With a free hand, Stuart Brown developed a style ideally suited to military subjects with a balance of atmosphere and technical accuracy." The website also mentioned that he is so good at what he does, that, "Today, prints of his work are collected worldwide with commissioned originals in the collections of numerous military units."

Those at the company are also excited about their upcoming release of some new spartan military prints that Brown has created. These prints will center around the actions of the United States Marine Corps and their proud traditions. Patton added that their customers can expect these new prints to be available around the fall of 2021. Customers that are interested in seeing these prints will be able to do that when their designs are added to the 'New Releases' section of the recently launched website. Patton also talked about how they designed their new website in such a way that it's very flexible. That way they can change it any way they want in the future so it better showcases their military art collection. Both present & former military members and others that would like more information on the existing prints and upcoming releases this studio offers can get this information by visiting their recently launched website.

