Majestic Gold Corp.: Majestic Provides Update on Drill Program at Fair Adelaide Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:A0BK1D) is pleased to report that it has completed its initial drill program at the Fair Adelaide Project, located in Western Australia. The goal of this initial program at Fair Adelaide was to confirm and expand on mineralisation in holes drilled by previous operators.

The drill program consisted of a total of 21 holes drilled with 1,144 metres of aircore of drilling being completed in testing two discrete targets. 18 holes tested gold mineralisation at the Fair Adelaide East prospect near the western boundary of the property and 3 holes tested nickel targets at Puzzle Bear prospect in the center of the property. The Company awaits assay results from Intertek's Kalgoorlie laboratory. Results from the program are to be released once all data has been received and compiled by the Company.

The Fair Adelaide property covers a highly prospective portion of ultramafic rocks on the western limb of the Goongarrie-Mt Pleasant anticline in the prolific Kalgoorlie gold district which also hosts significant base metal occurrences. The greenstone rocks that host gold mineralisation at Fair Adelaide East play host regionally to the Siberia, Mt Pleasant and Paddington gold deposits.

At the Puzzle Bear prospect, two sub-parallel nickel bearing gossans adjacent to thrust faults were discovered in 2004. The geology at Puzzle Bear is along strike with rocks that hose nickel-cobalt mineralisation at the nearby Cawse Laterite deposits (Norilsk Nickel Australia).

The Property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Ora Banda region of Western Australia. The eight contiguous tenements owned by Plutus Resources Pty. Ltd. ("Plutus") comprise a total area of 1,322 hectares and are within the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia which covers a portion of the Ora Banda Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The property is situated within the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

