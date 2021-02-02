SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 015/21

The two new SVHCs are:

Bis(2-(2-methoxyethoxy)ethyl)ether (Tetraglyme) The ninth glycol ether identified as SVHC

Dioctyltin dilaurate, stannane, dioctyl-, bis(coco acyloxy) derivs., and any other stannane, dioctyl-, bis(fatty acyloxy) derivs. wherein C12 is the predominant carbon number of the fatty acyloxy moiety

Obligations for Article Producers and Importers

According to Article 33 of REACH, European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) manufacturers and importers of articles are required to provide information to allow the safe use of products by the recipients upon supply, and to consumers within 45 days upon request, when the concentration of the SVHCs in the article exceeds 0.1% (w/w). For articles that contain an SVHC in which the concentration is above 0.1%, with the quantity over one tonne per year, a notification shall be submitted to ECHA by the manufacturers or the importers under Article 7 of REACH. The notification of SVHCs in an article must be made within six months of their inclusion on the List. The notification deadline for the two new SVHCs added to the Candidate List is June 19, 2021.

As of January 5, 2021, EU producers, importers, assemblers and distributers of articles containing above 0.1% w/w of a SVHC on the Candidate List shall submit a notification to the Substances of Concern In articles as such or in complex objects (Products) (SCIP) database under the Waste Framework Directive (WFD).

Potential uses of these new SVHC candidates are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1. Possible uses of the new SVHCs in the Candidate List published by ECHA on January 19, 2021

No. Substance CAS No. / EC No. Classification Potential uses 1 Bis(2-(2-

methoxyethoxy)ethyl)

ether 143-24-8 / 205-594-7 Repr. 1B Manufacture of soldering fluxes/solder pastes

Solvent for production of binders for paints

In paint strippers and adhesive removers

Additive for the fixation of resins in durable-press cotton and cellulosic fabrics 2 Dioctyltin dilaurate,

stannane, dioctyl-,

bis(coco acyloxy) derivs.,

and any other stannane,

dioctyl-, bis(fatty acyloxy)

derivs. wherein C12 is the

predominant carbon

number of the fatty

acyloxy moiety - / - Repr. 1B Stabilizers and catalysts in plastics and rubber

Abbreviations

Repr. 1B: Toxic for reproduction category 1B

1 Candidate List of substances of very high concern for Authorisation

