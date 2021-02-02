The application security market is expected to grow by 13.10 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201006012/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Security Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growing number of data leaks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as threat from open-source application security solutions will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/application-security-market-industry-analysis
Application Security Market: Geography Landscape
Based on the solution, the web application security segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Application Security Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for application security in North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025-The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
- Broadcom Inc.
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Qualys Inc.
- Rapid7 Inc.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
- Synopsys Inc.
- Trend Micro Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Web application security Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile application security Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Broadcom Inc.
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Qualys Inc.
- Rapid7 Inc.
- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
- Synopsys Inc.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201006012/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/