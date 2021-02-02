The orthopedic implants market is poised to grow by USD 10.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2020-2024
The report on the orthopedic implants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions.
The orthopedic implants market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic implants market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The orthopedic implants market covers the following areas:
Orthopedic Implants Market Sizing
Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast
Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Joint reconstruction implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spinal implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Craniomaxillofacial implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising number of strategic alliances
- Technological advances
- Public and private sector funding and research
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- CONMED Corp.
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- NuVasive Inc.
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- Smith Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
