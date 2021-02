The orthopedic implants market is poised to grow by USD 10.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the orthopedic implants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions.

The orthopedic implants market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic implants market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The orthopedic implants market covers the following areas:

Orthopedic Implants Market Sizing

Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast

Orthopedic Implants Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corp.

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Medtronic Plc

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Joint reconstruction implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spinal implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Craniomaxillofacial implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of strategic alliances

Technological advances

Public and private sector funding and research

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

