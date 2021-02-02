Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 2, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Jan Zijderveld for appointment to Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board, effective April 14, 2021.

Jan Zijderveld is a Dutch national, who spent almost 30 years at Unilever holding several senior management positions in 7 different countries, ending up as CEO & President of Unilever Europe and member of Unilever executive team. Jan served as Chief Executive Officer of Avon as of 2018 and left the company in 2020 after a successful turnaround of its business ultimately resulting in an acquisition of the company by The Natura & Co. Currently Jan holds several advisory functions.

"We are pleased to propose Jan for appointment to the Supervisory Board. He will bring extensive international experience, consumer insights in a broad range of products and valuable knowledge of the global retail space. With his arrival, we found the skills and competencies that will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize is executing its Leading Together strategy and the Supervisory Board continues to evolve" said Chair of the Supervisory Board, Peter Agnefjäll.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2021.



