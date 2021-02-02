Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! East Africa Metals +++ 37g/t Gold +++ Das wird mehr als nur spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Tradegate
01.02.21
19:51 Uhr
23,690 Euro
+0,100
+0,42 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,66023,69009:27
23,67023,68009:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2021 | 07:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 2, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Jan Zijderveld for appointment to Ahold Delhaize's Supervisory Board, effective April 14, 2021.

Jan Zijderveld is a Dutch national, who spent almost 30 years at Unilever holding several senior management positions in 7 different countries, ending up as CEO & President of Unilever Europe and member of Unilever executive team. Jan served as Chief Executive Officer of Avon as of 2018 and left the company in 2020 after a successful turnaround of its business ultimately resulting in an acquisition of the company by The Natura & Co. Currently Jan holds several advisory functions.

"We are pleased to propose Jan for appointment to the Supervisory Board. He will bring extensive international experience, consumer insights in a broad range of products and valuable knowledge of the global retail space. With his arrival, we found the skills and competencies that will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize is executing its Leading Together strategy and the Supervisory Board continues to evolve" said Chair of the Supervisory Board, Peter Agnefjäll.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting on April 14, 2021.

Jan Zijderveld

Cautionary notice

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as propose, will, bring, be, strategy, continues, evolve or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


Attachment

  • Jan Zijderveld (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c44c074-870d-4698-b48c-7d81db133766)

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.