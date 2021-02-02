monashees led the financing round with the participation of all existing investors to accelerate Vortexa's exceptional growth in the multi-$T energy and shipping industries

Vortexa, the energy intelligence provider that combines AI and deep industry expertise to provide the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for waterborne energy and shipping markets, has today announced it has raised $19 million in Series B funding. The round was led by monashees with participation from all existing investors, including Notion Capital, Mosaic Ventures and Metaplanet Holdings. The investment brings the total amount raised by Vortexa to more than $30 million since inception. Vortexa will use the funding to further accelerate its international expansion and product development.

Vortexa empowers energy trading and shipping companies to make superior decisions on the movement of energy at a global scale and in real time. Vortexa's clients include oil supermajors, commodities trading houses, investment banks, brokers and ship owners, spanning across all continents.

With $1.8 trillion of trades on water per year, the physical energy market is still one of the most opaque markets in existence today. Data is fragmented and incomplete, leading businesses to make high-stake decisions in the dark. Vortexa shines light on the physical flows of energy to help traders, analysts and charterers identify opportunities to move energy more economically and efficiently.

"The combination of state-of-the-art technology with energy markets expertise provided by Vortexa is unlocking immense value for our clients, partners and society our success is a reflection of theirs" said Fabio Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Vortexa. "With our Series B, we are well positioned to scale our international expansion and technology development even faster."

Vortexa has experienced exponential growth since announcing its Series A in 2019, tripling revenues in 2020 and opening offices in Singapore and the U.S., while doubling their organisation to more than 70 people and 2021 is looking even more promising.

"The amazing traction Vortexa has seen reflects the energy sector's fundamental need for better and faster data and analytics" said Caio Bolognesi, Partner at monashees. "Without access to high-quality information, it is very difficult for energy and shipping companies of any size to be competitive in the market. Vortexa is playing a key role in levelling up the industry and we're really excited to partner with Fabio and the team in this next phase of growth".

About Vortexa

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy trades per year in real time, providing energy and shipping companies with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today. Vortexa's highly intuitive web-based app and programmatic API/SDK interfaces help traders, analysts and charterers make high-value trading decisions with confidence, when it matters the most.

