PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021 02-Feb-2021 / 07:36 CET/CEST

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 29, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on January 29, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company: 1. About the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Adopted Resolution: 1. The powers vested in Natalya Gennadyevna Kovaleva as Corporate Secretary of the Company be terminated on February 14, 2021. 2. Evgeniya Stepanovna Brusenina be elected as the Corporate Secretary of the Company as from February 15, 2021. 1.2. Confidential. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. 1.3. Confidential. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru

