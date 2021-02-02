Represents new class of HMX charges

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today unveiled its new class of HMX charges with its Perfecta rock charge.

Engineered for superior perforating performance in stressed rock formations, the Perfecta rock charge delivers a high penetration depth in formation rock. Its use can improve well stimulation and productivity, and prolong the life span of conventional wells.

The Perfecta rock charge line is a new class of HMX charge optimized for maximum penetration in stressed rock. Its performance data was confirmed using stressed-rock perforating analysis, which provides more reliable penetration values that correlate to downhole formation results.

Perfecta rock charges are available through Hunting's network of distribution centers strategically located in all the world's oil-producing regions. It is compatible with existing wireline and Hunting's TCP gun systems up to 6 shots per foot. HMX charges are available for 2-in., 2-7/8 in., 3-3/8 in., and 4-1/2 in. OD guns.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company's Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

