News summary:

Annual awards acknowledge outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices

ADVA honored for its holistic approach to ecodesign, energy efficiency and corporate sustainability

Company's products recognized for reducing emissions in customer networks while increasing data capacity

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been awarded the 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Network Equipment by the Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA). ADVA received the accolade for outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices, including a drive to radically improve the energy efficiency of its complete product line and switching its major sites to 100% renewable power. The measures are part of the company's longstanding focus on sustainability and social responsibility. This has helped ADVA win "gold" ratings from the TIA Sustainability Initiative for the last four years in a row.

"This award is testimony to all the work we're doing to help our customers decrease their emissions and make our own business truly sustainable. Even as broadband demand continues to accelerate, we're cutting CO2 across the industry by reducing the power consumption and form factor of our connectivity solutions. We're also tackling the environmental impact of our own operations with a commitment to significantly decrease carbon emissions," said Klaus Grobe, director, sustainability, ADVA. "This award underlines the importance of our focus on environmental impact. At every ADVA campus across the globe, our team is enhancing energy efficiency, reducing waste and promoting sustainable initiatives."

ADVA was honored with the TIA QuEST Forum award virtually at its annual leadership meeting. TIA says its Global Sustainability Awards recognize "organizations achieving excellence and showcasing energy, passion, and innovation in corporate sustainability." ADVA was one of the first in its industry to adopt the TIA Sustainability Assessor tool designed to enable companies to rapidly self-assess and benchmark their sustainability and CSR programs. Since then, it has formalized its industry-leading focus on carbon reduction with ambitious Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments. As well as ensuring a 3% drop in product use-phase emissions, ADVA has pledged to decrease greenhouse gasses from its own operations 67% by 2032.

"Winning this TIA QuEST Forum award is a major achievement for our team. It shines a spotlight on what we're doing every day and helps to spread best practices across the industry. That includes our award-winning focus on circular economy and ecodesign, which optimizes the raw material intake and recycling output of our products," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "As this award recognizes, we're committed to making every aspect of our business environmentally friendly, from dramatically reducing CO2 emissions from our car fleet to radical supply chain innovation. But most significant is the impact of ADVA products downstream in our value chain. By ensuring that our transport solutions deliver massively higher throughput while consuming proportionally less energy, we're helping every industry to build a truly sustainable future."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005059/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com