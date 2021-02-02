Renaissance Strategic Advisors, a leading aerospace, defense, and government services advisory firm, announced today appointments to Partner of David Black, Mikhail Grinberg, David Hiley, and Ryan Peoples.

Pierre Chao, Founding Partner at RSAdvisors, said: "We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved appointments. This is a long-tenured group whose hard work, dedication and tireless support of our client base was fundamental to the firm's success throughout our initial growth years. We look forward to their continued leadership and wisdom as RSAdvisors enters the next era of growth." The 2020s will usher in a new decade of challenges and opportunities for our clients as they navigate new shifts in security, technology, and business models, and the new partners believe it is an exciting opportunity to help RSAdvisors' current and future clients navigate this change.

David Black joined the firm's London office in 2011 and leads corporate strategy and M&A due diligence for our global defense industry and sponsor clients, including navigating transatlantic and international market entry strategies. David is also the firm's leading expert for training, simulation, sustainment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul markets.

Mikhail Grinberg joined the firm's DC office in 2012 and leads our corporate strategy and advanced technology work, focusing on helping firms develop growth strategies for new capabilities and business models. He also specializes in assisting commercial firms seeking to enter the national security market. Mikhail has conducted wide-ranging research on innovation and technology management. He serves as an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security.

David Hiley joined the firm's London office in 2011 and leads engagements for a broad constituency of clients including global defense companies, financial sponsors, and government organizations. His work covers the development of future military capability, security scenario planning, and developing processes of smart military procurement. David assists clients in meeting their strategic growth objectives in domestic and export markets and in aligning technology development with end-user demand.

Ryan Peoples joined our Washington, DC office in 2011 and brings 20 years of engineering and consulting experience in the aerospace defense sector. He supports corporate strategy and development, M&A due diligence, competitive assessment, and pricing strategy initiatives for clients spanning defense primes, mid-tier suppliers, and financial sponsors. Ryan is a leading expert on naval markets, in addition to having broad experience across land systems, military aircraft, unmanned systems, and defense electronics.

RSAdvisors is a leading advisory firm supporting premier clients in the aerospace, defense, space, intelligence, and government services industry as they address their most complex and critical issues. Our corporate strategy, market analytics, and M&A due diligence services are founded upon multi-disciplinary skills, judgment, and trust.

