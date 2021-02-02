Canadian behemoth Atco has purchased the rights to develop the 325 MW Central West Pumped Storage Hydro Project in Central West New South Wales and credits the investment to policy certainty from the NSW Government. As a significant firming agent the project is ideally placed in the state's proposed Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone.From pv magazine Australia Canadian gas giant Atco has bought the rights to develop the $500m 325 MW Central West Pumped Storage Hydro Project near Yetholme in Central West New South Wales (NSW), Australia. The project marks Atco's first major move into renewables ...

