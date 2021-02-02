The monocrystalline module provider added a new product to its Hi-MO 4 series. The new panel has a power output of 410/420 W and a conversion efficiency between 20.5% and 21.0%. The width of the module is standardized, while three different length options can be chosen to maximize capacity in a rooftop project.Chinese monocrystalline solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled its new half-cell Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module for applications in residential, commercial, and industrial PV projects. The new module has a power output of 410/420 W and a conversion efficiency between 20.5% and 21.0%. ...

