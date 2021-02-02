Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) -Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: "EDDY") ("Edison Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to annouce Jay Richardson, CA, CPA, has been appointed chief financial officer and director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Richardson is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience in financial management. From 1974 to 1989, Mr. Richardson was first employed by, and then a partner of, Clarkson Gordon and its international affiliate, Arthur Young (both now E&Y), in Toronto, London, Vancouver and Singapore. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Richardson was a partner of KPMG in London and was responsible for establishing its corporate recovery practice in Europe. Since 1993, Mr. Richardson has been practising as a company doctor, assisting distressed corporations, both public and private, and has been a partner of James A. Richardson & Partner, company doctors. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Richardson served as a director of Plaintree Systems Inc., a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Internet technology company, and as interim chief executive officer in 1999 oversaw successful reorganization leading to refinancing of the company. Mr. Richardson served as interim chief financial officer of Hollinger Inc. following its chief financial officer's sudden disability in June, 2004, and subsequently for many years as a director of Argus Corp. and its chair.

Mr. Richardson is currently a director and officer of Enerspar Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration and development company in the new energy area of potassic feldspar. He serves as a director and officer of Manganese X Energy Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration and development company in the new energy area of manganese mining prospects and technologies. Mr. Richardson is also a director of Water Ways Technologies Inc. and BacTech Environmental. Mr. Richardson received a bachelor of arts from the University of Toronto in 1967 and is a fellow of the Insolvency Practitioners Association of the United Kingdom (retired).

Mr. Richardson is replacing Mr. Christopher Hobbs as chief financial officer of the Company. Edison thanks Mr. Hobbs for his contributions as its CFO and he will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Finally, Mr. Eric Falardeau has resigned as an Director of the Company. Edison thanks Mr. Falardeau for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

