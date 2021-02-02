Donna Reddy to Highlight the Recent Acquisitions of Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops - Grown Not Raised

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce its feature participation in the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") hosted four part show case: "Plant Protein: The New Age Food". Plant protein is one of the fastest growing sectors in the global food industry. The CSE is excited to take attendees on a seed-to-sale journey, from the companies growing and processing to the systems of getting products on shelves.

On February 4, 2021 at 3pm ET, Donna Reddy, President, Holy Crap Foods Inc., will present on behalf of Plant&Co in a session that also includes PlantX Life Inc. Ms. Reddy will present on how the family of Plant&Co, including Holy Crap breakfast cereals ("Holy Crap") and YamChopsTM~ Grown Not Raised TM ~ ("YamChops") fit within the rapidly growing plant protein industry.

Shareholders, investors and other interested parties are invited to attend the presentation by visiting www.thecse.com and follow the instructions.

Plant&Co recently completed the acquisition of two health focused plant-based brands: Holy Crap and YamChops, and now offers over 30 proprietary plant-based meats, chicken, pork, fish, breakfast cereals, and various other vegan food products food products through both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) distribution channels.

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes great, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Holy Crap offers four distinct SKUs all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and contain no artificial colours or flavours. Holy Crap products are manufactured in Gibsons, British Columbia and are available for sale in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods and London Drugs, as well as online through its website at www.holycrap.com and through www.amazon.ca.

YamChops is North America's first Plant-Based Butcher Shop and for over 12 successful years, it has specialized in the development, preparation, and distribution of plant-based meats and other vegan food products. It was featured on TV's famous Dragons Den, named NOW Magazine Reader's Choice Award for "Best Butcher & Best Deli" in Toronto, and recently recognized in a Wall Street Journal article as a leader in the race for a piece of the faux-meat market. YamChops has a retail location in the heart of Toronto's food district, a dynamic website, and it enjoys a high demand on five of the most popular food delivery platforms: Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, Door Dash, Corner Shop and Ritual One.

Plant&Co's strategy is to leverage their existing distribution networks and B2B relationships for large and bulk ordering of plant-based product already in place with nation-wide distributors and retailers, such as United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI), Whole Foods, London Drugs, Save On Foods, Organic Garage, Nature's Emporium, Choices Markets, The Big Carrot, Natural Foods Ambrosia, Natures Fare Markets and Grande Cheese, to rapidly grow and expand the 20 plus proprietary plant-based products of YamChops to new and emerging markets not only in Canada but to the explosive US markets. YamChops has B2B distribution to Sobey's London, Pusateri's and Nature's Emporium.

Having established a line of proprietary plant-based food products, scalable operating facilities, and an extensive distribution system online and throughout Canada, Plant&Co intends to make an immediate impact to the plant-based food landscape in North America. Its 2021 business objectives include increasing sales of current products, aggressively expanding proprietary product lines, growing the customer base, and taking advantage of the best of both companies.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com.

About Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCPK: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

