Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the digital signage market. The market is segmented by application (retail, QSR and restaurants, education, healthcare, and others), product (hardware, services, and software), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

Digital Signage Market: Key Findings

Digital signage market value to grow by USD 10.01 billion at over 8% CAGR during 2020-2024

38% of market growth to originate from Europe during the forecast period

Based on the application, the retail segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Digital signage market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Digital Signage Market: Growth Drivers

The high growth of retail space is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the segment. Factors such as rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and the rise in demand for quality products have fueled the growth of the global retail industry. In addition, the expansion of digital space has increased the adoption of digital signages across the retail industry to enable effective information dissemination, create engaging customer experiences, and attract more customers.

"High growth of DOOH signage will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Signage Market: Major Vendors

AU Optronics Corp.

AU Optronics Corp. operates its business through segments such as Display and Energy. The company offers a wide range of digital signage, through its display segment.

Daktronics Inc.

Daktronics Inc. operates its business through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers a wide range of digital signage, such as digital billboards, digit and price displays, message displays, ITS signs, scoreboards, and video displays.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Monitors, Electronic shelf labels, and Others. The company offers a wide variety of digital signage, including large format displays and electronic shelf labels that are used in various industry sectors, including commercial and retail.

