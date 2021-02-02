Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2021 | 09:53
NEO Finance AB: Notice on the inclusion of UAB FinoMark on the Public List of Crowdfunding Platform Operators

We would like to inform you that UAB FinoMark, legal entity code - 305538582,
registered office address Ulonu st. 5, LT-08240 Vilnius, (hereinafter referred
to as the Company), 100 percent of the shares of which belong to AB NEO
Finance, is included in the Public List of Crowdfunding Platform Operators
maintained by the Bank of Lithuania as of 2021-02-01. 

In order to perform the functions of the operator of the crowdfunding platform,
on 2021-02-02 the Company entered into a Property Purchase and Sale Agreement
with UAB BnP Finance, legal entity code - 302447985, registered office address
Žalgirio st. 90, LT-09303 Vilnius, (hereinafter referred to as the Seller), by
which the Seller sells to the Company: 

  1. the software code of the FinoMark crowdfunding platform for the creation of
     an information system that can be used for crowdfunding, as well as all the
     copyright rights to the software owned by the Seller;

  2. the trade mark "FinoMark Crowdfunding".


The total sale price of the property is EUR 195,470.82. The price is properly
calculated by including all the Seller's costs incurred in developing the
FinoMark crowdfunding platform project, which aims to create an information
system that can be used for crowdfunding, and in creating and developing the
program code. The price amount is based on the audit report, which is presented
in the Report on the Actual Costs of the Project performed by UAB Grant
Thornton Baltic on 2020-06-09. 



The Company will start operating as a crowdfunding platform operator in the
near future. 



Aiva Remeikiene

AB NEO Finance
Head of Administration
Email: aiva@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
