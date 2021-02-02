Unicorn Underwriting, the London-based MGA of US wholesale broker Amwins, announces the appointment of Jon Bryant as Underwriting Director, Motor Fleet.

Bryant joins from Markerstudy where he oversaw the UK Commercial lines divisions. Prior to that, he was Divisional Head of Motor Fleet at Zenith Marque. Bryant joins Unicorn at a time of ambitious growth and of broadening capabilities.

Matthew Crane, CEO of Unicorn states: "Jon brings with him many years of experience in the UK Commercial lines market, which will be a huge asset to our expanding team. I am looking forward to seeing how he shapes and drives our motor fleet offering at a time when we are seeing our ambitions evolve."

Bryant added: "I'm delighted to have joined the talented Unicorn team. It's obvious to me that Unicorn has robust plans for its future and its ambitions go far beyond the short-medium term. And, having the opportunity to become part of the Amwins family is an exciting next step in my career."

Unicorn Underwriting is the specialist Managing General Agent of US-based wholesale broking giant Amwins, with particular expertise in:

Coach and Bus insurances

UK Commercial insurance and insurances for UK Property Owners

Worldwide Property insurance and reinsurance predominantly in the US and also internationally

smaller commercial properties in the United States

