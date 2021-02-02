DEAC expands partners' data centers' network with location in Vilnius and invests in Riga DC upgrade

European data centers' operator DEAC is expanding its partners DC network by adding Data Center Logistics (DLC) data centers in Vilnius, Lithuania.

RIGA, Latvia, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides new location, DEAC has two owned 2.3MW and 0.4MW data centers in Riga and the third with 4MW and additional 400 racks under construction, as well as over the years developed partnerships with locations in Moscow, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Kiev and Amsterdam. Close geographical location of Riga and Vilnius allows building together Baltic region level IT infrastructure for power and capacity demanding customers.

Now two Baltic Data Center operators can provide services that are more competitive in the region and beyond, both in areas of data center and data transmission. "With direct and fast multi x10Gbit/s connections, it is possible to offer versatile IT solutions and reliable cloud or colocation infrastructure for backup and risk diversification in Europe and in Russia," comments Andris Gailitis, DEAC CEO. In 2020, Latvian DEAC and Lithuanian DLC became part of Quaero Capital.

Meanwhile, DEAC has also started to implement its plan on data center "Riga" expansion and improvement of energy efficiency with planned investments this year for one mln. Euros. In January, DEAC added two Kohler-SDMO generators and expanded cooling equipment with Vertiv Liebert HPC Chiller and CRAH equipment to improve PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) performance and prepare data center for Europe's "climate-neutral" requirements by 2030.

As a part of the renovation and becoming more environmentally friendly, DEAC also replaced 235 fluorescent light sources and 24 area luminaires with LED luminaires. As a result, qualitative lightning in the data center and significant annual savings on electricity.

Besides investments in "Riga" data center infrastructure, several services upgrades are planned with self-service platforms for virtualization automation and standard dedicated servers' configurations for small business customers and partners' convenience.

DEAC is one of the largest carrier-neutral data center operators in Northern Europe with long-term experience in the field, providing secure facility and solutions to customers from over 40 countries. Since 1999, DEAC aims to provide complete data center services and individual IT solutions. DEAC offers a wide range of customized IT solutions that allow business protection and optimal cost reduction by analyzing business needs in accordance with company strategy and its business objectives.

