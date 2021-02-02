Spectrum.Life and CSSC partner to provide wellbeing services to 140,000 public sector workers

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum.Life, a leading corporate health and wellbeing provider operating in the UK and Ireland, has secured a contract to provide wellbeing services to 140,000 members of the Civil Service Sports Council (CSSC), a membership organisation for civil servants and public sector workers. CSSC members include staff from DWP, MoJ, HMRC, NHS, the emergency services, HM Armed Forces, schools, and local government, among others.

Spectrum.Life has worked with the CSSC to create an exclusive health and wellbeing service for the organisation's members: CSSC life. CSSC life replaces the need for other wellbeing and fitness apps and offers a holistic approach to health and wellbeing by utilising expert advice and clinically created pathways to empower the wellbeing of CSSC members.

From fitness, nutrition, wellbeing, expert advice, courses and more, CSSC life, with a few simple lifestyle questions, understands the member's needs and tailors bespoke resources to the user.

The service includes an innovative digital gym which enables members to take part in up to 20 live and on-demand fitness classes per week. Classes include Pilates, high-intensity interval training, yoga, combat conditioning and bodyweight strength. Members can also access on demand fitness videos to keep them fit and healthy, and over 200 recipes and a database of 50,000 foods to guide CSSC members to create healthy and nutritious food at home and 'Be Calm' a self-guided mindfulness and meditation service, which aims to reduce users' anxiety and stress levels while improving sleep, happiness and overall performance.

The platform also contains over 200 hours of eLearning content focused on mental health. The clinician led element of the service covers a wide variety of areas that can impact an individual's mental health, including financial wellbeing, depression, anxiety, sleep, and parenting advice.

Stephen Costello, CEO of Spectrum.Life said: "Spectrum.Life is proud to provide health and wellbeing services to members of the CSSC. As a not-for-profit which supports the wellbeing of its members through sport and leisure, we believe that the work of the CSSC is highly commendable, and we are delighted to assist them with continuing to provide online health and wellbeing services to their members amidst Covid-19 restrictions. We hope that the members of the CSSC benefit from our platform and expertise."

Simon Lee, CSSC Group Chief Executive said "Member wellbeing is at the forefront of everything we look to achieve at CSSC and the demand and need for health and wellbeing solutions has never been higher. As such, we are delighted to partner with Spectrum.Life in the creation of our CSSC life proposition for members. Spectrum.Life were able to help us build a clinician led, holistic wellbeing solution designed around our members that encompassed fitness, nutrition, and mental health to eradicate the need for other wellbeing or fitness apps."

