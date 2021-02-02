Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the online education market. The market is segmented by type (primary and secondary supplemental education, reskilling and online certifications, higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005529/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Online Education Market: Key Findings

Online education market value to grow by USD 247.46 billion at over 18% CAGR during 2020-2024

34% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on the type, the primary and secondary supplemental education segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Online education market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Online Education Market: Growth Drivers

The advantages of online learning is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Online Education Market: Major Vendors

2U Inc.

2U Inc. operates its business through segments such as Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The company offers a line of low-cost tools to help students better engage in online learning.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The company offers a line of courses related to school education, tutoring services, international education programs, and online educational offerings through its business segment K-12 Education.

Coursera Inc.

Coursera Inc. operates its business through segments such as For Campus, For Government, and For Enterprise. The company offers online courses including free courses and university degrees at a breakthrough price.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Digital Education Content Market Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Education Consulting Market Global education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005529/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/