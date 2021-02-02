Alpine Optoelectronics Delivers Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 Transceiver for 100km Interconnects

Enabled by nCP4 Silicon Photonics Optical Engine

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc., a leading innovator of optical networking technology, is delivering beta samples of a new Single-Wavelength 100G DWDM QSFP28 transceiver based on its nCP4 Silicon Photonics Optical Engine, a proprietary Silicon Photonics PAM4 modulator platform developed in-house (patents pending). The module operates at 40 fixed wavelengths on the ITU-T C-band DWDM 100GHz grid and is compatible with standard 40-channel 100GHz spacing DWDM Mux/Demux filters to provide 4Tbps of data capacity over a single G.652 single-mode fiber (SMF). With a link budget up to 25dB, it supports transmission distances of 100km or more in amplified and dispersion compensated systems. For direct links, the product supports up to 8dB link budget for short reaches of 0-2km. For applications requiring even greater bandwidth, the number of available wavelengths is expandable to 48 channels to achieve 4.8Tbps of data capacity.

Live demonstrations of this new 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 transceiver are available as follows:

Demo 1: Single-span 120km multi-channel 100G DWDM transmission over standard SMF with total fiber link insertion loss of 25dB. Standard erbium-doped fiber amplifiers and dispersion compensation modules are used in this demonstration.

Demo 2: Direct link over 2km standard SMF for multi-channel 100G DWDM transmission with average link insertion loss per channel of approximately 7.5dB (including the 6dB average insertion loss per channel of the 40-channel DWDM Mux/Demux pair).

Compared to coherent 100G DWDM transceivers, Alpine's 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 module offers a disruptive price point and considerably lower power consumption for high-speed extended reach data center interconnects (DCI) and high-density intra-datacenter connectivity. In addition, inherent low latency makes it favorable for delay sensitive applications, such as edge computing and financial networking.

"Silicon Photonics technology reached maturity and wide acceptance in the market by 2021," commented Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, CEO of LightCounting, "but performance of devices based on this technology continues to surprise us. Alpine's latest product sets another new record in performance and there are probably more to come."

"Alpine Optoelectronics is proud to deliver our new 100G DWDM QSFP28 PAM4 transceiver to our strategic partners serving the DCI and intra-datacenter marketplace, and they are impressed with the outstanding performance enabled by our nCP4 Silicon Photonics platform," said Tongqing Wang, President and CEO of Alpine Optoelectronics. "Building upon our strong success with 40G DWDM QSFP+ PAM4 optics already in mass production and our deep understanding of DWDM systems, this new 100G DWDM QSFP28 transceiver offers our customers and partners a clear, cost-effective, and flexible path to higher-speed and higher-density optical networking solutions."

Key Features of the nCP4 DWDM Solution

Single-wavelength 100Gbps optical transmission

Fixed wavelengths on the ITU-T C-band 100GHz DWDM grid

Up to 4.8Tbps data capacity over a single fiber

Compatible with standard 100GHz DWDM Mux/Demux filters

100km reach over SMF with EDFA & DCM

PAM4 optical signal with integrated FEC

4.5W power dissipation

4x25.78G CAUI-4 host interface

Compliant with QSFP28 MSA SFF-8636

QSFP28 MSA digital monitoring functions

Supports 100G Ethernet DWDM applications



Alpine Optoelectronics plans to showcase this and other optical connectivity solutions in Booth #2831 at OFC 2021 in San Francisco, California from June 8-10.

About Alpine Optoelectronics

Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc. is a US-based innovator in photonic products, headquartered in Fremont, California. The company was founded in 2017 by industry veteran entrepreneurs with extensive experience in optical transceiver design, development, and manufacturing. The company's core competencies center on Silicon Photonics, PAM4, and Coherent technology bringing advanced solutions for next generation optical networks. The company is backed by private and strategic investors.

nCP4 is a trademark of Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc.

For more information visit Alpine Optoelectronics at www.alpineoptoelectronics.comor email us at sales@alpineoptoelectronics.com.

