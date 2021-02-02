Premier Products Group, Inc.: SmartRoad Turtle, LLC Completes Phase I Prototype Development of Wireless Communication Roadway Device for SmartRoads

TARZANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced today the completion of Phase I SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) Interactive Road Pavement Marker Device prototypes. The Proof of Concept Phase milestone by announced Joint Venture Partner, Smart Road Turtle, LLC, marks a major advancement in SmartRoad technology and AI enhanced solutions towards creating future Smart Cities. SRT's roadway pavement marker devices use advanced sensing technologies, and wireless communication technology to integrate with critical traffic management and Smart City infrastructures. When deployed, SRT devices will be embedded in and near paved road surfaces to support autonomous (driverless) and semi-autonomous vehicles, and will interact with new and existing open platform critical Smart City infrastructures.

"Our shareholders and investors can gain a preliminary view of the data that our SRT devices are capable of transmitting, by going online to our engineering lab's web portal; www.cygnetron.com:2019 ," states the CEO of SmartRoad Turtle, LLC Terrance Berry. The prototypes in the lab features a small expression of what SRT's solutions are capable of producing in the world of Smart Cities. The current lab prototype devices gathers sensored data for GPS, temperature, humidity, motion, magnetometer, ice and water detection for the Proof of Concept Phase.

"This preview provides a glimpse of the extraordinary possibilities and value SRT will deliver soon. The proof of concept phase goes beyond the initial 7 sensors, we have the ability to build out a range of devices and leveraging over 13,000 possible sensors in various combinations that are on the market today. We are on track and anticipate production and deployment of complete SRT solutions within the next 12 months," Berry added.

