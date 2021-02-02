Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 02, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 161027) ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 83,386 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of February 03, 2021. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,039,407 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 106,094,871 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260