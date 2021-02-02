Infinite Ore Corp.: Infinite Ore to Conduct High Resolution Mag Survey on Jackpot Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Novatem Airborne Geophysics to conduct a high resolution heliborne magnetic survey over it's Jackpot Lithium project. The goal of the survey is to identify structures that would be high priority lithium targets for future drilling in order to add to the existing historical resources. The survey is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The property contains known pegmatite showings, including two that contain historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O*.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "This mag survey will be high resolution, flying at a 25m line spacing, and will assist us in identifying additional pegmatite dikes. This will focus our exploration efforts on high priority targets within our large land package."

The Company's 100% owned Jackpot project is located in close proximity to the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, for which Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently announced its intent to develop a lithium sulphate production facility located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Figure 1: Location of Jackpot Project relative to Rock Tech's Georgia Lake Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of the NI-43-101 Instrument such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company as not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

