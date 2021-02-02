Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: The Voice Of The Xtreme Fighting Championships Hexagon Honored As United Mixed Martial Arts Federation's Ring Announcer Of The Year

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / The voice of the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC PINK:DKMR) Hexagon, Blake Chadwick, has been honored as the 2020 UMMAF (United Mixed Martial Arts Federation) Ring Announcer of the Year.

Chadwick joined Team XFC on the eve of its historic relaunch event in November on NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo and more than a dozen networks around the globe. Prior to becoming "the voice of the XFC Hexagon," Chadwick had over 15 years of announcing experience under his belt, including three years announcing MMA.

"This award means a lot to me, as it's validation for the hard work and sacrifice I've put in over the years," Chadwick says. "I feel as if I've gained respect from those within the industry. I always look at myself as the garnish on the plate or icing on the cake, and if my work helps bring the fighters and fans to a different level and adds a big fight feel, my mission has been accomplished."

Adds XFC President Myron Molotky, " As a team, XFC is excited that Blake has received the recognition he has received inside and outside the XFC Hexagon. Our talent pool of announcers is at the top of the industry, and we extend our congratulations to Blake Chadwick for receiving this award."

Chadwick will be back in the Hexagon at The XFC Experience Week in Oklahoma City, announcing that week's YoungGuns 1 and XFC 44 events.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

