Hibernia REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Feb-2021 / 10:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Thomas Edwards-Moss a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 5,041 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.104

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2021-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

f) Place of the transaction

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 383,598

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

