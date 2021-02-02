Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
02.02.21
08:02 Uhr
1,082 Euro
-0,002
-0,18 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Hibernia REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Feb-2021 / 10:37 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                                                  Thomas Edwards-Moss 
 
a)            Name 
 
 
              Reason for the notification 
2 
 
 
                                                  Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director 
 
a)            Position/status 
 
 
 
 
                                                  Initial Notification 
b)            Initial Notification Amendment 
 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                                                  Hibernia REIT plc 
a)            Name 
 
                                                  635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
b)            LEI 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial 
              instrument, 
                                                  Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc 
a)            type  of 
                                                  ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
              instrument 
              Identification code 
 
                                                  Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme 
 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                  Price(s)       Volume(s) 
                                                                 5,041 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)              EUR1.104

N/A

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

2021-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

f) Place of the transaction

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 383,598

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          HBRN 
LEI Code:      635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.:  92743 
EQS News ID:   1165133 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 05:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
