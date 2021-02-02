The renewables business formerly known as Scatec Solar has added a 2.5 GW hydropower portfolio in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa and also added its first wind farm while reporting a consolidated loss of more than $65 million for the year.The $1.17 billion acquisition of formerly state-owned hydropower company SN Power helped renewables developer Scatec ASA accumulate a record 10.5 GW clean energy project pipeline by the end of the year. Scatec - known as Scatec Solar until the addition of SN Power's 2.5 GW of hydro assets in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa - today confirmed it had completed the acquisition ...

