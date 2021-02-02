Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 01-February-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 342.57p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 342.58p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---