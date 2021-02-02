TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: Charge Enterprises Inc. Accelerates Paris Rollout by Leveraging Existing Bike Sharing Infrastructure

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), announced that its Infrastructure division, dedicated to building the largest global network of EV charging, storage, and service stations for electric mopeds and e-scooters, is increasing its rollout of docks and charging stations in Paris by utilizing existing city infrastructure.

Charge Infrastructure began deploying stations in Paris in June 2020 and will now further expand that presence, with the goal of deploying Charge's unique docking and charging stations in more than 100 locations over the next 18 months. Charge will roll out its newly evolved stations, which are powered from the existing electrical grid and require no battery swapping.

"Our expansion in the city of Paris is a big step toward ensuring e-scooters are organized, docked, and charged in a metropolis that has been overrun by incorrectly parked scooters , creating safety concerns on sidewalks and leaving few charged vehicles ready for use. Expanding our existing presence in Paris was an easy choice given local demand for micro-mobility, and we look forward to this contribution to our growing footprint," said Andrew Fox, CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge continues to grow in both Europe and the U.S. With new support from an exclusive manufacturing agreement with Quebec-based Poitras Industries to meet increased urban demand for micro-mobility infrastructure, further expansion in Paris advances Charge Infrastructure's goal of becoming the leader in the e-mobility charging space.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc. is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last-mile delivery, and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business, and goods and services; its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last-mile delivery, and infrastructure for micro-mobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last-mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique, and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

