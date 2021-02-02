The "Regulatory Report: North Macedonia CBD" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hemp cannot currently be cultivated or processed for any purpose in North Macedonia. The use of non-viable hemp seeds is not restricted.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Health presented the draft of the new Law on Control of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances. If the bill is adopted, as it is expected to be in the first quarter of 2021, it will legally permit and create a regulatory framework for industrial hemp cultivation.

Uniquely, North Macedonia legalised the growth of cannabis for medical or research purposes before legalising the growth of industrial hemp when it passed Amendment n.37 to the Law on the Control of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Hemp Plant

4 Extracts As Finished Products

5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

6 Import and Export Requirements

7 Medical Cannabis

8 Recreational Cannabis

9 Relevant Laws

10 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9sts5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005631/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900