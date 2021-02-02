Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce its upcoming awareness initiatives. MustGrow continues to actively engage its key stakeholders - potential industry partners, shareholders and prospective investors - by increasing awareness of its natural mustard plant-based crop protection products.

CSE Tech Tuesdays - Virtual Public Company Showcase

February 2nd (Today!) at 4:15pm ET

World Agri-Tech Summit - Virtual Innovation Summit

March 9th-10th

Capital Event Conferences - Banff Capital Conference

March 12th-14th

Plant-Based Biopesticide

MustGrow's safe and effective natural biopesticide is plant-based - harnessing the mustard seed's natural defense mechanism to control diseases, pests, and weeds with an organic food-grade biopesticide.

Widely-used synthetic chemicals continue to be banned or deregistered globally. The U.S. EPA promotes and encourages the use of safer pesticides, requiring much less data to register a biopesticide. The European Commission is seeking to halve the use of chemical pesticides by 2030. Leading agriculture companies have recently established venture capital programs to fund, partner or acquire early-stage technologies focused on biopesticide and bioherbicide crop protection. Research firm Markets and Markets sees the global biopesticide market size doubling to US$8.5 billion by 2025.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, this mustard-derived technology could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment to post harvest pest and disease control.

The Company has approximately 42.0 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

