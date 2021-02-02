DJ Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding 02-Feb-2021 / 11:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 February 2021 at a share price of GBP13.623410 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. Number of Total Holding of PDMR Shares shares following acquired acquisition Stuart Chambers 257 10,824 Marianne Culver 45 679 Blair Illingworth 147 913 Coline McConville 68 4,298 Peter Redfern 27 11,028 Christopher Rogers 47 9,181 John Rogers 62 3,472

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

07920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 1. Stuart Chambers 2. Marianne Culver 3. Blair Illingwortth a) Name 4. Coline McConville 5. Peter Redfern 6. Christopher Rogers 7. John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director Initial b) notification/ Initial Notification in each case Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB0007739609 Identification code Nature of the Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which b) transaction the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume 1. 257 c) (s) 2. 45 3. 147 GBP13.623410 4. 68 5. 27 6. 47 7. 62 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) 1. 257 1. GBP3,501.22 -Aggregated volume 2. 45 2. GBP613.05 3. 147 3. GBP2,002.64 GBP13.623410 4. 68 4. GBP926.39 5. 27 5. GBP367.83 -Price 6. 47 6. GBP640.30 7. 62 7. GBP844.65 e) Date of the 1 February 2021 transaction f) Place of the XLON transaction ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92747 EQS News ID: 1165167 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

