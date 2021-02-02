Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.: Earthasia International Adds Visionary Leader and Executive as Chief Strategy Officer as Company Refines Its Focus on Renewable Energy

Dan Nye will unify Company vision behind valuable graphene assets and increase international presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX:ETIHY; HKEx:6128), is pleased to announce that accomplished leader, Dan Nye has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dan has more than 20 years experience, both as a business leader structuring and building robust, cohesive business teams and a value investor employing financial and operational analysis to identify mispriced assets.

"Dan has a proven track record of solidifying business direction and operations in line with a singular goal and we are extremely pleased that he shares our vision of the Company as we move forward," said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "We continue to optimize our business units to leverage our expertise and leadership in graphene production and manufacturing for current uses, such as lithium ion battery anodes, and continue to research additional graphene products and processes in order to aid the evolution of renewable energy initiatives for a sustainable world. We are confident that Dan will be integral to the success of the Company, while using his global reputation and experience to significantly raise our profile internationally, including the U.S. market."

"I am delighted to work with the team to focus on strengthening Earthasia's leadership in the high growth graphene and renewable energy sectors," said Dan Nye, Chief Strategy Officer, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "All evidence suggests that the graphene business is set to grow significantly and Earthasia is well positioned to benefit from that growth."

Previously, Dan led manufacturing operations for publicly listed semiconductor robotics and automation company, Asyst Technologies, in Silicon Valley. Dan grew his team to support revenue growth from $80 million to $300 million.

Dan worked as a Strategy Consultant with Bain & Company, consulting with private equity clients investing in industrial and technology companies. He led mergers and acquisitions transactions with Robertson Stephens International, specializing in semiconductor and hardware systems businesses. Dan later moved into asset management to focus on managing portfolios of assets for CIM Investment Management.

Dan holds a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University, a Master of Science Equivalent in Nuclear Engineering from the US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program and an MBA, with honors, from Harvard Business School, where he won the Loeb Finance Award.

--30--

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's

Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effects of its plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and based, in part, on third party market research which the Company's assumed to be accurate. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks of its businesses, the assumed significant growth of graphene related products and spherical graphite products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

