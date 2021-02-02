Water Technologies International, Inc. Continues to Expand its "DI Water" or Deionized Water Business in Central and South Florida and will Bring the Company's Financials Current with OtcMarkets

The Commercial Applications for DI Water Include Medical, Dialysis Treatments, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, and a Host of other Industries Throughout Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII - News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that Water Zone, its wholly-owned subsidiary, that provides commercial water treatment to hotels and large businesses , expects to see growth for 2021 in its commercial DI Water business. WaterZone has a Commercial DI Water Plant that manufactures DI Water Tanks and Distributes them throughout Florida. The Tanks are used by hospitals, Car Washes, High End Manufactures in Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and other destinations. Deionization ("DI Water" or "Demineralization") simply means the removal of ions. Ions are electrically charged atoms or molecules found in water that have either a net negative or positive charge.

Water Technologies is currently pursuing acquisitions, partnerships, and ventures in the DI Water space in Florida. The Company has become a leader in the DI Water Business in Florida and recognizes the growth opportunity in this sector of the Water Industry. The Company is looking to expand throughout Central Florida,

Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play" generating, cleaning producing drinking water, water for agriculture, and a full line or wastewater treatment solutions. After the completion of the acquisition, the Company will be providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions and feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis. The Company expects to become current with OtcMarkets in the coming weeks!

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "we have made it through the COVID Impairment cycle, and I am excited about the strong demand for our products and services in Florida. We will now focus on the commercial applications for the company's Water Generation, wastewater processing, Ozone, and hydrogen technologies. We have a strong Intellectual Property and product portfolio. The current population growth outlook in Florida helps us continue to expand our commercial clientele. We continue to win contracts and win bids on larger projects throughout Florida, one of the fastest-growing markets in the US. I continually look for opportunities to license, market, and distribute our product line here and abroad. I'm extremely optimistic about our future!"

About the Company

Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent-pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

