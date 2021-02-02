New Smyrna Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Starstream Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SSET) announced today that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Facetime Consulting and Promotions has efforts well underway and working for several clients on a number of massive marketing campaigns centered around the 80th Anniversary of the world-famous Daytona Beach Bike Week, which is rapidly approaching and being held March 5th thru March 14th, 2021.





Additionally, the Company has large activations for almost a dozen different brands this coming weekend for Super Bowl LV being held in Tampa Bay, FL between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Company will be executing numerous sampling and experiential campaigns for top brands both at a variety of retail and other assorted venues and bars around the state of Florida.

In addition to larger venue campaigns, a of myriad private events have popped up all around the Tampa Bay area. Initially fueled by limited access to tickets, and perhaps more importantly, fans are often opting for smaller, more intimate gatherings out of personal preferences. Fans stocking up for smaller events at home are also driving huge retail gains and are creating huge sampling and sell through opportunities all over the state. This is the first time in the history of the game that there is a home team playing on its regular home field venue.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be holding an Annual Shareholders Meeting in Daytona Beach during Bike Week. The meeting is open to all shareholders. The exact day, time and location will be announced within the next couple weeks. Following the annual meeting the company will host a special VIP shareholder after party for all shareholders that attend the annual meeting. The Company looks forward to discussing current operations in addition to plans for growth and expansion of the business.





Carla Rissell, CEO of Starstream Entertainment Inc. stated, "We have a passionate and exciting company that continues to grow due to the dedication and hard work of our brand ambassadors and our entire management team. Our wonderful clients value the work that we do in educating consumers and driving volume. We look forward to meeting shareholders at the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting and those in attendance will not want to miss the after party. I look forward to meeting many of our great shareholders at the upcoming meeting."

About Starstream Entertainment Inc.:

The Company is a service provider primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry The Company's business strategy is to focus on event staffing and brand building for high profile clients through our subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"). The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry.

