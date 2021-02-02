Helo Corp.'s Vyvo Life Watch Generation 2 Campaign Launch Received a Platinum and Two Gold Awards at the 15th Annual AVA Digital Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company), a leading developer of wearable wireless devices embedded with Life Sensing TechnologyTM and dedicated to improving wellness worldwide, is pleased to announce that Vyvo has received a Platinum and Two Gold awards at the 15th annual AVA Digital Awards.

One of the Vyvo Life Watch videos can be viewed below[1]:

For more detailed information and a complete list of winners honoring web production, digital marketing, digital video creation, pro-bono excellence, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, please visit: https://avaawards.com.

The AVA Awards were awarded for Vyvo's Life Watch digital campaign launch and had been awarded a Platinum Award for the category of Digital Video Creation, Motion Graphics Product. Vyvo also received two Golds: the first for their Social Campaign in the category of Video Production, Commercials, Product, and the latter in the category of Web-Based Production, Short Form Web Video - under 3 Minutes, Healthcare.

The second award winning video can be viewed below[2]:



"I'm both incredibly honored and proud of what we have accomplished with our launches of life-changing technologies like in our Life Watch Generation 2. The fact that we have continued receiving recognition from peers in the industry, and specifically for how we are sharing the message about the impact our Digital Health Sharing Economy can have, not only serves to affirm that everyone on the Vyvo Journey is on the smart path to success," commented Vyvo CEO Fabio Galdi.

The collection of accolades that Vyvo has recently received showcases the strength of their message, highlighting that Vyvo's offering is not just a Life Watch that collects your data; it is a Life Watch that powers an emerging Digital Health Sharing Economy that's growing quickly and is a first in the direct selling space. Vyvo has been on point in reaching their audiences with compelling and informational content that shows the great potential of their unique and lucrative home-based tech opportunity - catering to every individual's financial goals and flexibility.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a wellness technology company in the digital health sharing economy using life watches and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under the Vyvo brand. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to formulate customized and personalized user reports, user alerts and Nutrapak supplements, and our platform also presents Big Data opportunity for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links below:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Join Vyvo's Facebook Community.https://www.facebook.com/VyvoCorp

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

[1] This is a New Generation Life Watch video: https://vimeo.com/467696704 [2] Everything Changed When You Came into My Life video: https://vimeo.com/467696704

https://vimeo.com/467696704 SOURCE: Helo Corp.

