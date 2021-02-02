Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Enters Booming US eCommerce Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, today announced that its app and curated lifestyle products are now available to customers in the United States.

"The eCommerce market in the United States is more than ten times the size of Canada's and represents a massive market opportunity for our Company," says Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles, "We're entering 2021 with excellent momentum and expect that demand from US customers will further accelerate Perk's growth. In the past we've had many Americans, including existing shareholders, that have expressed their desire to make purchases using our platform and we are very happy to finally make that opportunity available to them. We also look forward to growing our merchant base in the United States, which is home to a lot of high-quality brands."

The pandemic has accelerated eCommerce growth in the US, with online sales in 2020 reaching levels not previously anticipated until 2022. US eCommerce sales were projected to reach $794.50 billion in 2020, up 32.4% year-over-year.[1]

Perk has already enabled over 65% of its eCommerce merchant partners to sell and ship to the United States through the Perk Hero mobile app. US customers can now choose from a wide variety of high-quality lifestyle products in categories such as men's self-care, jewelry, scented candles, leather goods, eco-friendly and food and drink, among many others. New features in the Perk Hero app supporting the US expansion include auto detection of the user's country on sign-up, allowing users to select country specific marketplace, multi-currency and US shipping. Perk is also working to make digital gift cards available for sale in the United States through the Perk Hero app as soon as possible.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io.

