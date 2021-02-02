Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Subsidiary Big Sky To Close Acquisition of CBD Product Distribution Assets the Week of February 15th, 2021, Increasing Its Distribution Capacity by Almost 500%

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), doing business as Black Bird Potentials Inc., the exclusive distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products ("Grizzly Creek"), announces its subsidiary, Big Sky American Dist. ("Big Sky"), has set the week of February 15th , 2021 to close its acquisition of certain CBD distribution assets located within approximately 200 locations in heavily-touristed Western Montana.

Fabian G. Deneault, CEO of Digital Development stated, "With the acquisition of these distribution assets, we will significantly increase distribution of our Grizzly Creek CBD products from less than 50 locations to nearly 250 locations in the Western Third of Montana, including Glacier National Park."

About DGDM

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. For more information please visit:

