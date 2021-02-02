Smart Retail Device Market to Garner $74.68 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 17.2% CAGR: AMR

Surge in use of robotics and automation in the retail industry and increase in adoption of big data analytics and internet of things drive the global smart retail device market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smart Retail Devices Market By Technology (Digital Signage, Smart Labels, Smart Payments, Smart Carts, Electronic Shelf Labels, and Others), and Application (Smart Transportation, Predictive Equipment Maintenance, Inventory Management, Smart Fitting Room, Foot Traffic Monitoring, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027". As per the report, the global smart retail device industry was pegged at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in use of robotics and automation in the retail industry, increase in adoption of big data analytics and internet of things, and rise in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth have boosted the growth of the global smart retail device market. However, surge in maintenance cost of high-end devices and risk toward consumer data thefts hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement with real-time data analytics and increase in number of smart stores are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9714

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the stock market due to disruption of the supply chain, shortage of raw materials, and falling business confidence. The semiconductor, electronics industries are the worst-hit industries during the pandemic due to the ban on international trade and constraints on import-export.

Electronics manufacturing hubs were temporarily closed during the first phase of lockdown to curb the spread of infection. This has negatively affected the supply chain of the semiconductor industry. The lack of business continuity negatively affected the shareholder returns and revenue.

However, several governments have announced subsidies and incentives to stimulate the local economy, which is expected to help the smart retail device industry get back on track.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies. Remote manufacturing, maintenance, and diagnostics would become permanent features, which would encourage the demand for smart retail devices.

The smart payments segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027

By technology, the smart payments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2027, due to surge in awareness toward digital wallets. However, the digital signage segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global smart retail device market, owing to rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9714

The smart transportation segment held the lion's share

By application, the smart transportation segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global smart retail device market, due to surge in adoption of IoT in the smart retail industry. However, the foot traffic monitoring segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding in-store traffic monitoring devices.

Europe, followed by North America, dominated the market

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to high adoption of emerging technologies in the region. However, the global smart retail device market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in economic standards in the region.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9714

Major market players

IBM

Cisco

Intel

NXP Semiconductors

NVIDIA corporation

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Texas Instrument

PAX global technology

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Flip Chip Market by Packaging Technology (3D IC, 2.5D IC, and 2D IC), Bumping Technology (Solder Bumping, Gold Bumping, and Others), and Industry (Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

RFID Reader Market by Product Type (Handheld RFID Reader and Fixed RFID Reader), Frequency Band (Low Frequency, High Frequency, and Ultra-High Frequency), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Shelf Label Market by Product Type (LCD, Segmented E-Paper, and Full-Graphic E-Paper), Component (Displays, Batteries, Transceiver, Microprocessors, and Others), Communication Technology (Radio Frequency, Infrared, Near Field Communication, and Others), and Store Type (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Non-Food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Interactive Display Market by Panel Type (Flat Panel, Flexible Panel, and Transparent Panel), Technology (OLED, LED, LCD, and QD), Screen Size(Less than 35", 35" to 60", and More than 60"), Application (Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard, and Video Wall), and End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Transportation, Education, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Flat Panel Display Market by Technology (OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD, and Others), Application (Smartphone & Tablet, Smart Wearable, Television & Digital Signage, PC & Laptop, Vehicle Display, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Military & Defense, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Inventory Tag System Market by Material (Paper, Plastic, and Metal), by Technology (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification, and Others), by End User (Industrial, Retail, Logistics, and Others), and by Printing Method (Flexography Printing, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress Printing, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Retail Security Tags Market by Technology (Barcode, Radio Frequency Identification, and Others), Material (Paper, Plastic, and Metal), and Printing Method (Flexography Printing, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress Printing, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Robo-advisory Market by Industry (Healthcare, Retail, Education, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Video wall Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Product Type (Liquid Crystal Display, Light Emitting Diode Display and Digital Light Processing Display), Application (Indoor and Outdoor), and Industry Vertical (Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2026

8K Display Market by Product Type (Display Technology, Monitor, Notebook Camera, and Projector) and End Use (Entertainment, Sports, Consumer Electronics, Advertisement, Retail, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg