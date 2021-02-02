Green Investment Group, owned by Macquarie, has launched Cero Generation, which will operate on a European scale and carry out both ground-mounted and commercial scale power generation projects. It will also provide integrated energy storage solutions.From pv magazine Spain Green Investment Group (GIG), which is part of Australia-based venture capital fund Macquarie, has launched Cero Generation (Cero), a specialized solar energy company that will operate in Europe. Cero will act as an independently operating GIG holding company and will build a PV portfolio of 8 GW spread across 150 projects ...

