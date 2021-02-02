Independent Platform ProvidesCookie-Less 1:1 Deterministic Solution to Measure the Effectiveness of Linear, Addressable OTT/CTV Advertising Across Any Device

TVSquared announced today the launch of ADvantage XP, the premier tier of its ADvantage analytics platform, built to provide scalable, uniform measurement across channels, platforms, devices and identity partners. With trusted, independent attribution, and direct relationships with advertisers, DSPs, publishers, agencies and MVPDs, ADvantage XP measures the effectiveness of TV advertising through an infinitely scalable platform for linear, addressable and OTT/CTV.

ADvantage XP provides unduplicated reach, and quantifies reach extension by channel and platform to inform optimizations and audience activations. Whether direct-to-consumers (DTCs) or more traditional advertisers, ADvantage XP serves up always-on analytics for impression-based advertising and ties every media dollar back to outcomes. With household-level precision for all forms of TV, ADvantage XP tracks the customer journey and helps advertisers find the right audiences and inventory to drive growth.

With a safe and compliant one-to-one deterministic platform that does not use third-party cookies, ADvantage XP links census-level media exposure data to consumer response to measure reach and frequency, reach extension, outcomes and audience segments for further activation. Foundational to ADvantage XP is TVSquared's robust network of direct publisher integrations and data partnerships, which solve for identity and power TV measurement for all impressions delivered across platforms and screens.

A fully automated platform, ADvantage XP offers a host of new options for advertisers:

Cross-channel: Track and analyze performance of TV ads served across linear and digital channels, including all traditional and programmatic inventory.

Cross-platform: From one to many, measure across publisher platforms to quantify unique reach, and determine how to effectively find and reach the right audience to drive KPIs, including sales, brand lift and offline outcomes.

Cross-screen: Leverage secure and compliant household-graph technology to track and measure viewing across all screens from smart TVs to laptops and mobile devices.

"TV is now able to match digital in terms of targeting and accountability, as advertisers, agencies and publishers lean into one-to-one deterministic data, targeting and measurement," said Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared. "ADvantage XP serves the entire TV landscape with immediate results of creative performance, frequency caps and conversions, and covers every channel, platform, device and identity partner. It is the industry standard for TV's watershed year, where cross-platform ad investments will soar."

With strategic partnerships across major TV markets, and advertisers live in more than 75 countries, TVSquared goes beyond traditional panel sizes and probabilistic methods to deliver converged TV analytics and attribution at a global scale.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our ADvantage platform empowers thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

