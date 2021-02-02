Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the property management software market. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and market behavior across various segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005719/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Property Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Property Management Software Market: Key Findings

Property management software market value to grow by USD 489.02 million at over 5% CAGR during 2020-2024

38% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Property management software market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Property Management Software Market: Growth Drivers

The rising awareness of property management software is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The traditional way of property management uses tools such as Microsoft Excel, Notepad, or other spreadsheets. This process is tedious, time-consuming, and prone to human errors. Hence, end-users are increasing the adoption of property management software as it is very convenient and enables quick responses to complaints and grievances, thereby avoiding delays in services. These benefits are driving the demand for property management software.

"The need to deal with huge volumes of data will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Property Management Software Market: Major Vendors

AppFolio Inc.

AppFolio Inc. offers AppFolio Property Manager, an all-in-one cloud-based solution designed to modernize and automate student housing, communities, residential, and commercial properties.

Console Australia Pty Ltd.

Console Australia Pty Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Console Cloud, Console Gateway, Console RPO, and Console App. The company provides property management software including Console Cloud, Console Gateway, and Console RPO.

Entrata Inc.

Entrata Inc. operates its business through segments such as Management, Marketing, Leasing, and Residents. The company provides Entrata property management software that allows its customers to spend less time managing their software and more time managing their properties.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Digital Asset Management Market Global digital asset management software market is segmented by type (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Forestry Software Market Global forestry software market is segmented by type (on-premise forestry software and cloud-based forestry software) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005719/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/