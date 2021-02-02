MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Appoints Michael Weisbarth to Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announces the appointment of Michael Weisbarth as chief financial officer. He will report directly to Gary Medved, president and chief executive officer.

"Mike is a corporate finance veteran who has an impressive track record of elevating financial performance at the companies he has served. The diversity of his industry experience combined with his ability to improve profitability, develop strong banking relationships, and motivate cross-functional teams make him a valuable addition," said Medved. "I have tremendous confidence in his ability to support our growth goals and further enhance shareholder value."

Weisbarth most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer at Cleveland-based Preformed Line Products Co. Reporting to its CEO, Mike was responsible for financial assessment of target acquisitions and managed the integration of reporting and accounting controls. During his tenure, he completed two foreign acquisitions and provided financial oversight for 23 subsidiaries in 21 countries.

"Mike is smart, a great team player, and he will fit into the Mace culture very well. He has a meaningful track record of diving into details, expanding margins and providing steady guidance, all of which are key requirements for his role as the company continues on its path of transformative growth," said Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman.

"The Mace brand has strong recognition in the marketplace," said Weisbarth. "Mace has been assembling a management team and board of directors focused on growth and leveraging the brand's leadership position. It is an exciting time to be joining an organization on the cusp of explosive growth. My primary goal will be focused on increasing cash conversion, upgrading data analysis and systems to support future growth, reducing waste and solidifying investor relations strategies."

Mike began his career with Deloitte & Touche in Cleveland, OH. Before his appointment at Mace, Weisbarth served in executive roles across a diverse range of publicly traded companies. He helped build the financial strength of OfficeMax, LESCO, Cardinal and other leading Northeast Ohio enterprises.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Accounting, from Bowling Green State University

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

CONTACT:

Gary Medved

President and Chief Executive Officer

gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627215/Mace-Appoints-Michael-Weisbarth-to-Chief-Financial-Officer